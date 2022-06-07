The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a formal resolution in opposition to Hudbay Minerals’ proposed Copper World project taking shape on the western slope of the Santa Rita Mountains.
As part of the resolution, county staff will continue to document concerns about the impacts of Copper World as the project evolves, and take “all necessary measures” to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents, visitors and the county’s conservation lands.
Copper World’s seven deposits and proposed five open-pit mines would be visible from Green Valley and Sahuarita, and Hudbay has already taken preliminary steps to clear the land. Production could begin as early as 2027.
District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, who introduced the resolution, spoke about the importance of protecting Pima County’s natural resources, which she said were one of the area's “greatest assets.”
“These mountains are considered ‘sky islands,’ and vital habitat to many plants and animals…Mining is a water-intensive activity that will tax and pollute our precious water supply, and the work Hudbay has already done has disturbed washes that are critical to the desert ecosystem – every step in the mining process causes greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to climate change,” Grijalva said.
Gayle Hartmann, president of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas – a nonprofit opposed to the proposed open-pit mines in the mountains near Green Valley – spoke in support of the resolution ahead of Tuesday’s vote.
“There’s lots of issues before you right now, and to some this might not seem as critical as many, but I think the real concern is the damage will be there forever,” Hartmann said.
“Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren are going to say, if this happens, ‘How could you let this happen? How could we let this happen?’ And I think we just have to do everything we can to prevent that from happening,” she said.
Supervisor Steve Christy, whose District 4 includes Green Valley and parts of the Santa Ritas, was the sole objection to the resolution, stating his belief that the board’s actions will have “absolutely no effect” on the outcome of Hudbay’s mining operations.
“This is the third resolution since I’ve been around against Rosemont and Hudbay and…Hudbay is still here, Hudbay is not leaving and the Board of Supervisors does not have a say in this,” Christy said.
Hudbay’s Copper World project is also entirely on private property, Christy added, which he said is a key element that will limit intervention from outsiders.
This also means approval for the open-pit mines in Copper World will likely come a lot quicker than Hudbay's Rosemont Mine, another mining project in the Santa Ritas which was set to take place on the eastern slope of the mountains and has faced several setbacks in court for its impact on National Forest Service land.
“Time and court opportunities are running out, and Hudbay will prevail, especially since the discovery of Copper World,” Christy said.
“Mining is in the heart and soul of southern Arizona, and we have a modern and much-needed economic development opportunity that we have been slapping around like a pinata…I will definitely continue my fervent support for mining in southern Arizona and for mining in the Santa Ritas in Copper World,” he added.