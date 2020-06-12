As COVID-19 cases increase, the county administrator has adopted a temporary policy requiring all county employees, vendors and members of the public accessing county facilities to wear a face covering or a mask in an attempt to prevent spread.
Under the administrative procedure adopted Thursday, employees are required to wear a mask in common areas, lobbies and elevators and where physical distancing is not possible; they could face dismissal if non-compliant.
The county will provide a mask, upon request, to anyone who does not have one, including members of the public.