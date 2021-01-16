Pima County registered 60,000 people in the first 24 hours after entering Phase 1B on Thursday and Friday, but said the most recent state allocation of vaccines is "inadequate to sustain our vaccination capacity."
Registration info
People can continue to register for vaccinations through the county's system even if vaccines are not available, a spokesman said. He said the public could take care of the registration eligibility and then remain in the queue as appointments become available. He said the county waits until shots are available to book an appointment and then will contact the registered person.
People 75 and older can register at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration or call 520-222-0119 for assistance. (Note that the phone number has changed since Thursday; calling the old number will redirect you to the new.) Vaccinations started Friday at Tucson Medical Center for those 75 and older. County spokesman Mark Evans said TMC and Banner-University Medical Center plan to prioritize people 85 and older.
Evans said the county's registration site covers vaccinations at TMC, Tucson Convention Center, the University of Arizona and the future Rillito Regional Park locations.
The Banner system works similarly to the county system except they will not contact you when an appointment is available. According to a spokeswoman, those in the Banner system should go through the registration process. If no appointment is available, you will need to check back on the site. They will not contact you.
More sites
The county plans to open registration to other groups in Phase 1B at the Kino Sports Complex, UA and TCC last week. The county has added those in the age 65-plus category to Phase 1B but puts them at low priority in the group.
Evans said people 65 and older must wait for the top three priority groups – 75 and older, educators, and protective service personnel – to get vaccinated. They can go through the registration process but won't be given appointments before the others are taken care of, which could be April, depending on vaccine availability.
The 75-plus group has two vaccination options at TMC — drive-thru and in-hospital. TMC can vaccinate up to 2,000 people per weekday. The registration site will have time, dates and specific location information.
The vaccination sites require an appointment and will not accept walk-ins.
The county said it plans to open Rillito Regional Park and at least one Green Valley site in early February. Several Green Valley agencies are working together to put together one or more sites. The Green Valley Council is spearheading the effort.
Vaccine availability
The county's next weekly vaccine allotment from the state is 12,500 first-dose shots and about 12,000 for second doses. The state is also sending about 3,500 extra shots with the allotment, Evans said.
In a memo Friday, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the state allocation isn't enough to meet the demands, even with 5,000 extra shots coming from Pfizer. To date, all shots in Arizona had been from Moderna.
As of Friday, Pima County had been allocated 109,625 shots; had actually received 81,550; and had administered 41,556. As of Friday, the county had on hand about 5,200 first doses.
There are about 400,000 people in Phase 1B, including the newly added 65-plus category.
Latest stats
From Huckelberry's memo on Friday:
•As of Friday, Pima County had 17,932 reported cases in January, which puts it on a path to surpass December’s total of 29,663. Deaths also could exceed those in December. “Clearly, there has been no substantial reduction in the COVID-19 infection rate,” he wrote.
•The hospital crisis is easing just a bit. The number of COVID-19 inpatients decreased 15 percent during the week to 633.
•The number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients dropped by 6 percent; 60 percent of ICU beds in Pima County are in use by COVID-19 patients. Bed availability is 5 percent (20 beds) as of Friday.
Mitigation continues
On Wednesday, the county's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia and Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen cautioned that getting the coronavirus vaccine doesn't mean masks, social distancing and other personal mitigation go out the window.
"Being vaccinated does not confer you some magical immunity," Garcia said.
He said mitigation needs to continue until a significant amount of the population receives the vaccine.
Other information from the press conference:
•Cullen said immunity for those who've had the virus is still unclear, but 90 days is the general number.
•Cullen said no significant adverse effects were reported from the more than 31,000 vaccine doses administered in Pima County, as of Wednesday. As of Friday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Pima County had provided just over 41,000 vaccinations.
•Garcia said people declining the vaccine is a concern that will need addressing but isn't a priority given the low supply and high demand.
•Federal or state inmates won't tax the county's vaccine supply, but the county is on the hook for detainees in its system. Garcia said there are about 1,500 county detainees and about one-third have chronic conditions. He said a plan is underway but would come after priority groups.