Pima County is recommending a voluntary curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the end of the year as it faces a record month for COVID-19 infections.
The recommendation, laid out in a memo Monday from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, cites 2,575 new virus cases for the seven-day period ending Sunday. Huckelberry calls the spiking numbers evidence of “significant and widespread community COVID-19 infections.”
Sunday was the highest single-day report of infections in the county at 878, with 544 infections reported today (Nov. 23), according to the memo.
Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said in a press release that “a segment of the population continues to participate in social gatherings and resist the use of masks which exacerbates an already critical situation."
The Public Health Advisory, made without board approval or input, requests that no travel, transport or activity occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 31.
Residents may leave their homes to attend essential activities; attend work; obtain food; medical care, medicine or supplies; care for family members; or respond to urgent or emergent situations.
The curfew is a recommendation and is not mandatory. It begins immediately.