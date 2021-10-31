The Food and Drug Administration cleared the way Friday for children as young as 5 to receive a low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on an emergency-use basis.
Though one more regulatory hurdle remains, with advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expected to make a recommendation early this week on how the vaccine should be used, the Pima County Health Department has already put its own plan in motion to roll out the kid-sized doses to eligible groups as soon as they’re approved.
The department’s draft Pediatric Vaccination Plan, which will be presented during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, outlines the unique challenges of vaccinating the roughly 88,000 children ages 5-11 in Pima County.
“Logistically, it’s going to be a different operation,” Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s Chief Medical Officer, said during a press briefing Wednesday.
“Today, when you come to any one of our vaccine sites, we try to be the Burger King – we try to say, ‘Have it your way. You can choose whichever one of the vaccines you want, and we will give that to you.’ It will not be the case with pediatric vaccination,” he said.
Because the handling, preparation and dosing for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine is different – about one third of what’s given to adults – Garcia said clinics might not be able to offer vaccines to the entire family at all locations.
But the health department is committed to making the process as easy as possible for parents, Garcia said. More than 70 providers across Pima County have already been pre-approved to handle the pediatric vaccine, and more than 11,400 doses are arriving at select county vaccination sites as early as next week.
Based on trends from previous vaccination campaigns, the county estimates they’ll need to secure about 111,000 of the pediatric Pfizer doses by February 2022 to serve the anticipated demand.
To distribute the doses, Garcia said the health department will rely on its existing infrastructure and relationships, including pediatric clinics, retail pharmacies and mobile vaccination clinics at local schools.
“I think we are prepared to serve every single one of those children who come to us,” Garcia said. “But I believe we will continue to see some degree of hesitation, and will continue to have some degree of barriers that people will have a hard time overcoming.”
Last month, a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about a third of parents say they will vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-old child “right away” once a vaccine is authorized for their age, but the remainder of parents were divided between a “wait and see” approach, and not vaccinating them at all.
Garcia said the COVID-19 vaccine is now familiar to a lot of people and that may quell hesitancy, serving as another key mitigation effort in keeping children and their families protected from the virus.
Since July 20, Pima County schools have reported more than 3,500 COVID-19 cases, and children up to age 11 have made up about 47 percent of those cases.
“If we can make meaningful inroads with the vaccination of children, that number will decrease, at least by half, and we’ll have favorable results, not just for those children, which means they’re less likely to have to quarantine... but more importantly, they’re less likely to put other people at risk, including their own families and elders,” Garcia said.
“I think most parents want their kids to be in school," he said. "Most parents can’t afford to take time off to deal with a kid who’s in quarantine or in isolation. Most parents don’t even want to contemplate the thought that their kid might be that rare kid with COVID that requires long-term hospitalization. I really believe that that is part of what the appeal is.”
For help finding a provider offering COVID-19 pediatric vaccines, pending the CDC’s recommendation, visit www.vaccines.gov.