The Pima County Recorder's Office says early and mail-in voting could reduce lines on primary election day.
On Thursday, the Recorder's Office reported more than 115,000 voters had returned their ballots by mail. There were nearly 173,000 early ballots cast in the 2018 primary.
The county wants voters to mail ballots back to the Recorder's Office by July 29 to ensure they're received before the polls close at 7 p.m. Aug. 4. Mail-in ballots must be in-hand before the polls close.
Voters can also return their mail-in ballots through curbside drop-off at any early-voting location. Voters don't need identification to return the ballots in-person.
The county also has 13 early-voting sites, including the three Recorder's Offices. The county has Green Valley and Sahuarita's early-voting location at Good Shepherd UCC at 17750 S. La Cañada Dr.
Early voting at Good Shepherd will be available from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After Friday, Good Shepherd will switch to emergency voting. On Aug. 1, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Aug. 3, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Recorder's Office said voters arriving on Aug. 1 and 3 must sign a form indicating they have an emergency and can't vote on election day. No specific reason is required, only that there is an emergency.
Voters in Green Valley and Sahuarita can find their election day polling locations on the Recorder's website at recorder.pima.gov/voterstats/pollinginfo to enter their address.
For early, emergency and election-day voting, voters must provide appropriate ID. Contact the Recorder's office at 520-724-4330 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday for questions about early voting. The phone lines will be open on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well.
The Pima County Elections Department began mailing about 150,000 sample ballots for the Primary Election on Friday. Voters will receive a sample ballot for their registered party. Voters without a registered party will receive a sample ballot for each political party. Residents who didn't register to vote by July 6 cannot vote in the Primary.
The Recorder's Office said all voting sites would follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and disinfecting procedures.