The county's Native Plant Nursery is taking on the task of offsetting the impacts of urban development and chances are you've seen their efforts without realizing it.
The nursery is a critical part of the county's Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan that's intended to balance urban development with conservation and protecting the natural environment in Pima County. The Board of Supervisors approved the plan's concept in 1998 and the nursery was formed in 2001 to help prevent Pima County's urban sprawl from overtaking the surrounding desert.
County parks, buildings and roadways are peppered with native plants and cacti from the county's own nursery.
The Historic Canoa Ranch has been a big recipient. The county park recently received about 600 plants for the cienega – a marshy wetland area – the Regional Flood Control District is completing in February.
The nursery also provided the native plants for the ranch's pond. Now there are plans for even more as the county looks to restore the ranch's agricultural areas and install a pollinator garden over seven acres.
Nursery manager Jessie Byrd said the project would require about 10,000 native plants by the time it's finished.
Sahuarita is on the nursery's radar as well.
Byrd said the nursery is growing 326 plants for the planned Sahuarita Regional Library and expects to plant them in the fall.
But there's much more involved than merely growing some plants to decorate a landscape.
The county's nursery has more than 21,000 plants and about 10,000 seedlings on the two-acre property in Tucson off Camino de la Tierra at River Road.
The whole operation keeps going with the work of her small staff and a whole lot of volunteers and community support, Byrd said.
The nursery
On a cold Wednesday morning, Byrd and four staff members – two full-time, one part-time and an intern from the Flood Control District – were busy planting four-foot saguaros.
It was the worst time of the year to be moving the saguaros rescued from a road project on Kolb Road because of the cold weather, Byrd said.
Saving 100 percent of what comes in isn't likely but the bulldozers would have killed them anyway, and they at least have a chance now despite the cold, she said.
While there are laws on what can be done with saguaros, Byrd said there are certain circumstances in which a saguaro can be cut down or removed as long as the Arizona Department of Agriculture is notified.
"If you have a three-acre lot and you're going to build a house on it while it's covered in saguaros, you technically can bulldoze them all but there's laws in place that say you need to set them aside or try to work around them," she said. "For saguaros in particular, there's a transport permit that you need to get."
Byrd said the county has a permit that's good all year to move the plants owned by Pima County to the nursery without paying for transport tags. However, the public would have to get a tag to move saguaros. The Agriculture Department tag is part of the laws designed to keep people from going out into the desert and filling their truck with saguaros, she said.
With the Kolb Road saguaros safe for later use, Byrd, trailed by her small black dog, Frank, walked the nursery filled with a wide variety of plants native to the Sonoran Desert. They have about 230 different species of plants and a few endangered varieties.
The nursery doesn't use chemicals like pesticides or herbicides to prevent introducing them into the natural environment and food chain, she said.
Byrd said they don't use chemicals anywhere on the property, not even to keep back weeds or pests.
Staff and volunteers remove weeds manually and Byrd's dog, Frank, pitches in to prevent rodents and bunnies from eating up the plants.
It isn't just county-owned public spaces that receive the plants. Byrd said they also provide plants to projects for the surrounding cities and towns.
The Reid Park Zoo is also a recipient of the chemical-free plants.
Native Plants
The plants the nursery grows for projects are incredibly specific to the area they'll finally occupy.
"We went down to Canoa and gathered the seeds from the area right there," Byrd said. "The plants that are going back in are the plants that would have been there before development."
Byrd said the plants need to match the strain found in a given area. It isn't enough to have the same species found in northern Tucson placed in the southern part of the county, she said.
"We'll work with the feds because that's the problem with these endangered species," she said. "The Pima Pineapples, there's a couple different populations of this, but when it's endangered, they really want to make sure that you're not stirring up the genetics."
In the case of the Pima Pineapples being grown at the nursery, Byrd said she knows where they came from at Canoa Ranch, and they can go back.
"There's Pima Pineapples that grow south of the airport or out by Ajo and Valencia. It's the same species, it's all endangered, but we don't want to put Ajo and Valencia plants in Green Valley. Because then we are stirring the genetics up and affecting the way that population is functioning."
How endangered the species is and the needs of the client affects how strict they are. Plants going on the side of the road are not as likely to have such specific requirements, although the nursery does try to keep the genetics intact.
Community support
Keeping the operation going with such a small staff isn't easy. Byrd said her staff couldn't keep up with the workload if it weren't for the volunteers who pitch in.
The nursery had about 250 different volunteers pass through the facility since they began tracking them five years ago. Byrd said volunteers logged more than 1,500 hours last year.
The nursery has a mix of different volunteers of all ages, from repeat visitors to one-time participants.
"I think people really like our program because they're able to come down and get their fingers dirty, and they know they're doing something healthy," Byrd said. "They know they're making a clean, healthy plant for the eco-system that they live in. That's also the only way a person can get a plant out of my nursery."
The nursery has a non-competition clause, which means the plants they grow or rescue are not up for sale to the public.
Finding enough hands to help out isn't Byrd's only challenge.
The nursery operates on a limited budget as well.
"It costs $220,000 per year to run this place, and most of that is our salaries," she said. "We have to buy soil, we have to buy containers, Flood Control owns the land, so that sounds like a lot of money, but government-wise, that's nothing."
In an attempt to save some of those taxpayer dollars, Byrd said she went five years before having to purchase new pots for the plants. Again, the community had also stepped in to help. The nursery collects old pots from people that they reuse.
However, Byrd said pots don't last forever, and sometimes they don't get returned when taken to project sites.
In the end, Byrd said the county does end up saving money overall when one compares how much they'd spend using commercial nurseries.
And not all of the plants the nursery grows are even commercially available, she said.
"It's still something, $220,000 is a chunk of money," Byrd said. "I think that we're really lucky to live in a place where government says, 'Look, this is worth it, it's worth it to make our own plants and know that they're chemical-free and that they're the right seeds and know that they're ready for life in a public landscape where they're not going to get much attention.'"