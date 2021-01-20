A judge on Tuesday put the brakes on Pima County’s mandatory 10 p.m. curfew, saying it violated an Executive Order from Gov. Doug Ducey.
A county spokesman said the temporary restraining order issued by Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson prevents the county from enforcing the curfew. The county said it will appeal.
Sharon Bronson, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, said in a statement Wednesday that they are disappointed with the decision and asked for voluntary compliance.
Bronson said supervisors imposed the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on Dec. 15 to control the spread of COVID-19. The county said Bronson's statement would be the only comment on the injunction.
"It is the County's firm belief that state law empowers the Health Department to take specific actions such as the curfew to mitigate and halt the spread of infectious diseases," Bronson said. "In the meantime, Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia urges all businesses to continue to voluntarily adhere to the curfew and limit gatherings."
Bronson said the county would end the curfew when COVID-19 cases fell below 100 cases per 100,000. She said the current infection rate is 10 times that amount at 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.
"Since Jan. 1, 2021, 22,700 people have fallen ill with COVID-19 in Pima County and 431 people have died," Bronson said.
Garcia said during a press conference Wednesday that the curfew is one of the more essential tools to mitigate COVID-19 transmission.
Johnson's decision determined the county's curfew wasn't statutorily authorized, violated an Executive Order from Gov. Doug Ducey – Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger from May 12 – and plaintiffs demonstrated a possibility of harm.
Next Level Arcade Tucson, LLC. – affiliated with Cobra Arcade in downtown Tucson – brought the suit against the county.
The county listed Cobra Arcade – a bar/arcade – as non-compliant during its surveillance period of Tucson's mandatory curfew on Dec. 12. Tucson's mandatory curfew began Dec. 4, covering the same times as the county's. County staff observed Cobra still operating nearly 30 minutes past curfew.
Garcia said 10 p.m. wasn't an arbitrary time. He said county surveillance showed bars operating after 10 p.m. showed less compliance with the county's coronavirus mitigation guidelines.