The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to require masks in indoor public places where six feet of distance is not easily maintained but the resolution won’t change much of anything.
HB2770, signed into law in April by Gov. Doug Ducey, says businesses don’t have to enforce mask mandates put into effect by any jurisdiction. It went into effect in September.
The board voted, 3-2, for the mask mandate resolution, which is in effect “at least through Feb. 28.”
Supervisor Matt Heinz, who represents much of Sahuarita, put the question on the agenda, calling it a “pro-business move to make sure that the businesses don’t have to have the clerk at the front desk there be the enforcer.”
He said it could prevent an increase in business drop-off during a COVID surge because people will go where they feel safe. He said the county is not discouraging people from patronizing businesses that don’t support the mandate.
“I want people to do what they feel safe doing,” he said.
Supervisor Steve Christy said the idea behind HB2770 “was to not make employees of a business the mask police and prevent customers from entering without a mask. (With the resolution), we have businesses that are not required to enforce a mask mandate yet customers are being forced to wear a mask.”
After the meeting, Christy called the decision “pure political theater and grandstanding and virtue signaling with a mandate that has no teeth.”
He said passing “a resolution with no meaning” — which the county acknowledged it will not enforce — strikes at the credibility and legitimacy of the board.
Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher said the county wants the mandate to serve as “an educational tool.”
“We are not planning (to use) the Health Department to do enforcement of this,” she said. “We hope it will encourage people to be masked during this very difficult time without the penalties.”
Christy said the county should have made the mask optional instead of opting for a mandate.
“If people feel comfortable wearing a mask, let them wear a mask. If they don’t, they don’t have to,” he said. “I think it really takes away any kind of credibility when you pass a mandate and there’s no enforcement.”
Supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Sharon Bronson voted in favor of the resolution.
“I know all of us have gone out into our communities and seen less and less masks,” Grijalva said. “This solution makes sense and I’m hoping that the city (of Tucson) joins us.”
Supervisor Rex Scott supports masks but voted against the resolution.
“I am absolutely unwilling to ask those workers to deal with the consequences of any defiance or ignorance of a new mask mandate,” he said.