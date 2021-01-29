Pima County's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said there's still hope despite the county passing the 100,000 case mark on Friday.
"The state is reporting 100,272 cases for Pima County," he said.
The number is significant because it shows coronavirus impacted one out of 10 people in Pima County.
But he said the county should hit 100,000 vaccines administered before Friday's end.
"A fairly remarkable feat given that we started administering vaccine on approximately Dec. 17th," he said. "Our goal was to get 100,000 doses before the end of the month of January, and we have hit that mark. And are on track to deliver 300,000 doses by the end of these first three months of the year."
While Garcia wants the county to deliver more vaccinations, he said it is trending in the right direction toward community immunity.
"I believe that realistically we could get there before the end of the summer," he said. "So we can have an almost normal fall. I really believe that we are poised to achieve a high degree of vaccination in a very significant portion of our population that will allow us to have an almost normal fall."
Garcia shared the information in the face of 1,736 deaths in Pima County.
"That is, for a county our size, that is way too many people who have died and whose deaths are directly and indirectly attributable to this infection," he said.