People are taking to parks more these days as the pandemic makes the outdoors a safer option.
But despite all the attention, budgets are still in limbo.
Valerie Samoy, a special staff assistant with Pima County's Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, said future cuts to the budget would be dependent on coronavirus-related expenditure impacts.
NRPR relies on funding from the county's General Fund and doesn't have a dedicated revenue stream. Samoy said other sources such as permits and class fees don't affect NRPR's available revenue.
"The property taxes remain strong," she said. "Because of COVID, we've already experienced an 8 percent budget cut. That was earlier in the year – March and April for this budget. So, whether that will be more of the same for the upcoming budget is too soon to tell."
In late April, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry called COVID-19 impacts on the county's budget serious due to the sudden need for mitigation efforts and imposed an 8 percent cut across all departments.
And residents could see the effects should NRPR take a funding cut in the next budget.
Samoy said the cuts could result in a hiring freeze, less time spent on grounds maintenance and holding off on capital projects, park expansions and playground equipment.
"I think it's just too soon to tell what's going to happen," she said. "We should know more in the next month or two whether we'll have any budget cuts due to COVID or not."
While the pandemic leaves future funding up in the air, NRPR has seen an influx of visitors making their way to different sites around the county.
Increased usage
Samoy said it was hard to quantify the increase in usage, but NRPR has taken note of signs more people are getting out to its sites.
She said NRPR received more complaints about full parking lots at sites surrounding the popular Chuck Huckelberry Loop. NRPR also received an increase in complaints from residents surrounding its properties about people using neighborhoods for parking.
The Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range's previous record high usage was 154 visitors per day in October, the typical busy season. Samoy said the range had more than 200 visitors per day during the summer. She said the summer months are typically the slow season.
Samoy also said NRPR's Gilbert Ray Campgrounds – west of now-closed Old Tucson – typically fill up around the last week of January. This year, they've been full since early December.
And that's good news for NRPR. While the department doesn't rely on permit fees for ramada rentals or money collected for public classes, the shooting range and campground give NRPR an injection of funding.
"The two biggest revenue sources for our department come from the Gilbert Ray Campground and the shooting range," she said. "And both of those have remained open."
Getting outdoors
One NRPR site seeing plenty of use is the Historic Canoa Ranch south of Green Valley. On Tuesday, more than a dozen cars and twice as many people were at the lake enjoying the mild temperatures.
Manhattan resident Adrian Burke hopped out of his car with a pair of binoculars to take a look at birds visiting the ranch. Burke said he was only passing through and heard about the ranch and other birding sites along Interstate 19 through the online website eBird.
Burke and a friend have been on a road trip across the Southwest after he could not find a job after recently graduating from college.
Burke said it had been great visiting about one park per day for the last three weeks; he said the crowds have varied.
He said passing through Texas during the last round of winter storms left parks nearly empty. But he said there were no shortages of crowds in the Tucson area.
Burke said it's been nice enjoying the parks in Southern Arizona's mild winter weather, something he wouldn't likely be doing now in New York.
That was the same sentiment Green Valley resident Patrick Lloyd shared.
Lloyd moved to Green Valley from Chicago 17 years ago. As he finished his second lap around the lake, he joked that he wouldn't be going around it so much as walking across it right now in Chicago.
Lloyd said his walks helped make up for other recreational activities the pandemic put on hiatus. Lloyd said he'd been to the ranch a few times before COVID-19, but now he walks the lake several times per week.
"I love it here," he said. "I've been walking at Desert Meadows (Park). It's so much more scenic and picturesque. I love the lake and the ducks. It's my favorite place in Green Valley."
And there might be more to offer new visitors at NRPR's parks on the horizon.
Samoy said there is hope NRPR can start reopening in the fall as positive COVID-19 cases decline and vaccinations increase.
"We anticipate having a reopening phase at least by fall for some of our programs," she said. "And we should get an update on (the County Health Department's) advisory, hopefully, by the end of this week, whether we can reopen our community centers for our recreational classes. So, that looks hopeful."