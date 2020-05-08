Pima County has opened up registration for those who want to vote by mail in the Aug. 4 primary election.
The Recorder's Office has an online and a mail-in request option.
Residents must register to vote 29 days before an election to receive a mail-in ballot. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is July 6. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the primary is 5 p.m. July 24.
Residents can request a ballot online at recorder.pima.gov/BallotBymail or print out the mail-in form on the county's website.
Voters on the Permanent Early Voting List will already have a mail-in ballot sent to them. Residents can check their voter information on the Recorder's website. Voters without internet connections can also check their voter information or request a mail-in ballot by phone at 520-724-4330.