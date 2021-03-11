Pima County is expanding vaccine eligibility to frontline-essential workers and people 55 and older starting on Friday.
The county considers a frontline-essential worker as those working in-person, onsite and within 6 feet of other people, public or co-workers. The county also requires eligible people to work in food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery and convenience stores, restaurants, bars, public transit – including Uber, Lyft and taxis – state and local government workers and the U.S. Postal Service.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Friday. But the county reported most appointments set for large vaccination sites would be in April. The county already has 100,000 second-dose appointments scheduled for the next four weeks.