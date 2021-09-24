If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
All immigrants entering the United States will soon be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, if eligible, before their applications for entry can be completed.
The new rule, announced Sept. 14 by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, states that a completed COVID-19 vaccination series will now be required as part of all immigration medical examinations beginning Oct. 1.
In general, individuals applying to become lawful permanent residents of the U.S. must complete an immigration medical exam to show they are free from any conditions that would render them inadmissible under health-related grounds.
Pima County currently requires COVID-19 testing for all asylum seekers processed at Casa Alitas, which is operated by Catholic Community Services, and has been offering vaccinations at the center for about a month, Mark Evans, the county’s communication director wrote in an email.
“Our expectation is that given that rule, all or nearly all asylum seekers eligible to receive a vaccine will take us up on the offer since their asylum applications won’t be accepted without it,” Evans wrote.
Asylum seekers who test positive for COVID-19 during their time at Casa Alitas are isolated for the duration of their infection period in a separate facility.
Individuals who test negative typically remain at Casa Alitas or another facility for about 36 to 48 hours until they are transported to their final point of temporary residence to await an asylum hearing.
In a memo outlining the new policy to the Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the Casa Alitas facility is beginning to consistently process over 100 people per day.
All costs associated with the transportation, housing, COVID testing and vaccination of asylum seekers are covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Food and Shelter grant, the memo noted.