Pima County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to move forward with acquiring the Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita.
The Board of Supervisors approved a no-cost Intergovernmental Agreement between the Town of Sahuarita and Pima County as part of the county's acquisition process. Arizona law requires an IGA between the county and town since the museum is within Sahuarita town limits.
Deputy County Administrator Carmine DeBonis told the supervisors the acquisition is $655,000, covered through a donation with no county funds needed for the 9.9-acre property near La Cañada Drive and Duval Mine Road. Supervisors approved the grant funding for the purchase in November.
DeBonis noted supervisors approved the resolution authorizing staff to acquire the property in November as well.
"Since 1986, Pima County has had a lease with the federal government for that property," DeBonis told supervisors, adding the feds now classify it as surplus. "And the county is able to purchase it through a negotiated sale. There is an attraction on that site — the Titan Missile Museum — that is operated by the Arizona Aerospace Foundation, who also operates Pima Air and Space Museum."
The county will maintain its operating agreement with the foundation.
County staff will bring a purchase agreement before the board later for finalization. DeBonis said the final agreement would also require a congressional act to finalize the sale.
