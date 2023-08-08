Pima County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to move forward with acquiring the Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita.

The Board of Supervisors approved a no-cost Intergovernmental Agreement between the Town of Sahuarita and Pima County as part of the county's acquisition process. Arizona law requires an IGA between the county and town since the museum is within Sahuarita town limits.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?