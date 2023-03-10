Pima County is moving forward with plans to consolidate services for asylum seekers at one large shelter location near Drexel Road and Interstate 19.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a one-year agreement with Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona (CCSSA) to operate a hospitality center for asylum seekers inside a former call center, located at 1150 W. Drexel Road.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?