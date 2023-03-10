Pima County is moving forward with plans to consolidate services for asylum seekers at one large shelter location near Drexel Road and Interstate 19.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a one-year agreement with Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona (CCSSA) to operate a hospitality center for asylum seekers inside a former call center, located at 1150 W. Drexel Road.
Similar to CCSSA’s operations at its Casa Alitas Welcome Center, the Drexel Road property will function as a safe, temporary respite for legal asylum seekers to rest, eat, hydrate and shower while arrangements are made for their final transportation to family members or sponsors elsewhere in the United States.
One-stop shop
In anticipation of a growing number of migrants crossing the southern border, the board voted last year to explore options for opening a large, congregate shelter facility to protect both asylum seekers and the broader community in the long-term.
In 2022, Pima County received over 74,000 arrivals — nearly 12,000 during the month of December alone — and saw more than twice the number of arrivals during the first six months of the year compared to all years prior.
Over the last two weeks, an average of about 349 asylum seekers have been released to Pima County’s care each day, according to county officials.
When existing shelters, like Casa Alitas, reach their capacity, the county has been contracting with local hotels to provide non-congregate shelter and services for asylum seekers — like transportation, meals and COVID-19 monitoring — but that system has presented its own problems when it comes to moving individuals onward.
“Sometimes when we have individuals, when we’ve had a variety of non-congregate facilities like the hotels, it’s a challenge when they begin to learn that there’s access to airplane capacity…and trying to get people very quickly to the airport, it’s more difficult to help facilitate that next step,” County Administrator Jan Lesher told board members in December.
“Now, when individuals are brought in by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) or CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection), we can know exactly where they are, and we can then work with them to get them on quickly to the next spot,” she said.
A larger facility with more capacity for migrants and volunteers would also help prevent street releases of asylees into the community, which officials said could be detrimental to both migrants and to Pima County residents.
“Street-releases of asylum seekers by the Department of Homeland Security agencies not only subject these families to physical hardship and put them at increased risk of victimization, it adds to the community’s unsheltered population and puts a burden on government social-service and law enforcement agencies,” the county’s contract with CCSSA stated.
“Adapting a portion of the premises and providing it to CCSSA for operation of its humanitarian respite services, as well as providing other assistance, will keep legally-present, unsheltered immigrants and their families off the streets. CCSSA’s operations, by helping immigrants reach their relatives or sponsors within the U.S., will improve community safety and enhance the general and economic welfare of the inhabitants of the county.”
In December, Pima County entered into a lease for the Drexel Road property, which includes the building, an accompanying fenced parking lot and exterior space.
The county has adapted roughly half the premises for use by CCSSA’s volunteers and humanitarian services, and to-date has earmarked roughly $418,000 to the property for those expenses, outside of the lease. County officials said the lease and all associated renovations will be reimbursed by funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Moving forward
Once open, the Drexel Road facility will be capable of supporting nearly 400 people, but an exact timeline for when the shelter would be fully operational has not yet been determined.
Lesher told board members on Tuesday that once the larger shelter is operational, the county’s existing contracts with hotels for non-COVID positive asylum seekers would wind down as individuals are transferred to the Drexel Road property, but hotel contracts for sheltering COVID-positive individuals could continue.
On Tuesday, the board renewed a $2.2M contract for hotel shelter services with Jot Redroof Properties, LLC, and Jot Comfort Properties, LLC, which provides lodging and medical services for asylum seekers who are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19 and need to quarantine. Under the latest renewal, those services will continue through June 18.
Since initiating the agreement with Jot Properties in August 2021, the county has spent roughly $12.8M on those services for COVID-positive or exposed asylum seekers to-date, all of which has been covered by grants from FEMA.
Including the work being done at the Drexel Road property, county officials said more than $23M has been expended on asylum seekers since the county began helping with the humanitarian response in early 2019.
Officials say the county currently has about $10M in federal funding on-hand for shelter services for the current grant period, which ends March 31, and will continue to seek additional federal funds and other humanitarian aid grants for costs incurred under their operating agreement for the Drexel Road property.