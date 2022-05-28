Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher is recommending elections workers not be subject to a county mandate requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a June 7 memo to the Board of Supervisors — the date of its next meeting — Lesher pointed to an Aug. 30, 2021, mandate requiring that all newly hired and promoted county employees be vaccinated. On Oct. 19, the board mandated vaccines for county employees working with vulnerable populations.
The county also put the mandates into practice for intermittent employees, such as poll workers, requiring them to be vaccinated, too.
Lesher said the county has 3,000 elections workers in its system and needs a minimum of 1,300, equally representing both parties, to operate voting centers on Election Day. She said the vaccination status of those workers is unknown.
Lesher is recommending the county lift the vaccine mandate “for the narrowly defined group of elections workers,” and that they be subject to requirements including not working if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 and provide a negative test result 24 to 36 hours before their scheduled start time.
In addition, the county would recommend but not require masks when working at polling sites; maintaining social distancing where possible; and routine cleaning of surface areas with “approved cleaning products.” Lesher also recommends a $50 stipend for workers the county can verify are vaccinated.
The recommendation will be considered at the next regular meeting, 9 a.m. June 7 at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 130 W. Congress, 1st Floor.
