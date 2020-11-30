Pima County is considering restrictions that go beyond Gov. Ducey’s Executive Orders after notching its highest month for COVID-19 cases.
It is not unfamiliar territory.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said in a memo Monday that November infections exceeded 11,000, far higher than the previous peak in July, at 7,800.
The county is coming off its single-highest weekly case count, with 2,009 for the week ending Nov. 28, Huckelberry wrote. He noted that there are 15 locations where five or more COVID-19 infections have been detected, and that the county-based federal prison reported 78 new cases. He also pointed to “reduced intensive care unit bed capacity across all Pima County hospitals.”
Huckelberry asked Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Andrew Flagg to look into what actions would be necessary to tighten restrictions, acknowledging that exceeding Ducey’s orders “may be legally problematic.”
According to a Monday memo to Flagg, Huckelberry wants the County Board of Supervisors to consider:
•A mandatory curfew with longer hours (Pima County currently has a voluntary, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew through Dec. 31).
•Monetary civil fines for failure to wear a mask in public or in a business that requires a mask.
•Issuing civil citations for mask violations.
•Regulating business activity that would be more strict than what is in Ducey’s Executive Order.
Huckelberry said none of the items other than face masks could be acted on by the county because of the governor’s orders. “Therefore, we would be enacting measures stricter than the State solely based on our public health authority,” he wrote.
He said he would alert supervisors when he had an answer from Flagg.
Crossing swords
Pima County went beyond state measures in May when it ordered additional restrictions for the reopening of restaurants.
Ducey’s Executive Order, announced May 12, stated in part that “no county, city or town may make or issue any order, rule or regulation that conflicts with or is in addition to the policy, directives or intent of this Executive Order…”
At the time, Huckelberry said he didn’t see county regulations usurping Ducey’s authority.
Three state legislators called for an investigation into the county action but it was deemed moot after the county removed a couple of its restrictions. A threat to request another investigation never materialized.
Sahuarita and Marana, which are incorporated towns but fall under the authority of the Pima County Health Department, kicked back against restrictions, saying they hurt business owners.
Huckelberry’s memos came the same day Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called an emergency council meeting for Tuesday to implement an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew through Dec. 22 that would begin Tuesday night.
The curfew would prohibit all persons from “using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel,” with some exemptions.