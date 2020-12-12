The Pima County medical community locked arms Friday and delivered one message: Stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid social gatherings because of substantial countywide spread of COVID-19.
The message was delivered in a letter signed by 26 healthcare and emergency services providers that included Kate Schneider, Chief Administrative Officer for Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, and Rural Metro Fire Chief Karl Isselhard.
The letter said the healthcare system “is experiencing heavy stress and is near the breaking point. If our community does not take immediate action to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pima County, the results for the healthcare delivery system could be catastrophic.”
The letter, released during a press conference, came as the state is in the throes of a post-Thanksgiving virus spike. The percent positivity rate for the week of Nov. 29 hit 18 percent, indicating increased community spread. Experts have said that should be below 5 percent.
Hospital capacity
But the biggest concern in Pima County is hospitals — not so much bed space, but rather staffing.
“Money does not fix this problem,” said Judy Rich, president and CEO of Tucson Medical Center.
She said TMC is receiving $2 million from the state to hire more staff but traveling nurses who usually take those jobs are finding their own communities to be virus hot spots, so they don’t need to leave to find work. She also said the better strategy is to get ahead of the virus.
“We are spending money to pay for patients who are getting sick instead of doing what we're doing today, which is to talk about how to prevent people from getting sick,” Rich said. “We need to stop fixing it on the back end and fix it on the front end. We need to wear masks, we need to stay home and we need to stop the spread of this disease.”
Rich said TMC recently turned down requests for 14 transfers to its facility and is only taking about half of those requests.
Dr. Francisco Garcia, Chief Medical Officer for Pima County, said Pima County has less than 2 percent of ICU beds available and staffed.
“If you are in a horrible car crash with a bunch of other cars you are going to get transported out of Tucson (for care),” he said.
On Monday, Pima County reported just one ICU bed available.
However, Santa Cruz Valley Hospital in Green Valley said Tuesday they have six ICU beds and could staff two of them. They also said they had 39 regular beds open and have the staff to fill about 20 of them.
Up to this week, those numbers have not always been included in the county’s daily tally.
On Friday, the county said there were seven available ICU beds, a number that could shift by the hour.
“What we need is some breathing room that buys us six months to really get our vaccine strategy, our vaccines deployed and to see some benefit,” Garcia said. “But that’s not going to be an immediate benefit. Even if vaccines were to come to Phoenix before the end of the month it would still not be sufficient to say we can relax and let our guard down.”
Busy inside
Several experts addressed social media questioning of the severity of the problem, citing empty parking lots in front of hospitals.
Julia Strange, TMC’s Vice President of Community Benefit, said what’s going on outside doesn’t speak to what’s happening inside.
“A week ago, Dr. Cliff Martin, who is an infectious disease specialist, was here, and he said if this were an earthquake or a hurricane, we would all see the carnage. It would be in the streets and we would see it,” Strange said. “In this pandemic, everything is neatly packed away in the hospital and we don’t see it, everything looks normal. If you go by TMC, the Christmas lights are up, it looks lovely… I can tell you, inside the hospital it is a very different scenario. The staff are tired and they are giving everything they have. It is imperative we take this seriously. This is a serious disaster that is invisible to many but when it hits you, when it become personal, you’ll understand differently.”
Arizona statistics
•During the week of Nov. 1, more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Arizona. The week of Dec. 7, more than 40,000 cases were reported, a 162 percent increase.
•Overall, 387,529 cases have been reported in Arizona through Dec. 10. That is a 23 percent increase from two weeks earlier. Through Dec. 10, there have been 7,154 deaths, or a 9 percent increase from two weeks earlier.
Green Valley/Sahuarita
There are 39 ZIP codes in Pima County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, here is a breakdown of cases, the ranking among ZIP codes, and a comparison to one month ago.
•85629: 1,280 (15) That is a 43% increase in cases from one month ago.
•85614: 796 (22) That is a 27% increase in cases from one month ago.
•85622: 143 (34) That is a 19% increase in cases from one month ago.
COVID testing
Pima County has expanded free COVID-19 testing. For instructions and scheduling: www.pima.gov/covid19testing.