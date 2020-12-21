Four days before Christmas and with five weeks of rising virus case numbers, Pima County is making a plea to residents to stay home while strongly suggesting adherence to tighter restrictions.
The first three weeks of December brought more than 20,000 new cases, 214 deaths and a record 120 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to the county. Predictive modeling indicates the December case numbers will be higher than March through October combined.
Overwhelmed hospitals
County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said Monday that the county hospital system “is at a point where it cannot handle much more volume.”
About 8 percent of ICU beds in the state, or 145, were available Sunday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. About 40 percent of beds were being used by COVID-19 patients and 51 percent by non-COVID patients.
Likewise, about 8 percent of in-patient regular beds were available statewide (683) with COVID and non-COVID patients splitting the 92 percent in use. The numbers can change either direction by the hour.
“This isn’t just about COVID anymore and whether you think it’s a real problem or not,” said County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen, who was diagnosed last week with the virus. “The patients filling these hospitals are absolutely real and if you have a heart attack, or if you get into a car accident, or your appendix bursts there is a real possibility that you may not get the timely care you need to save your life if we don’t get control of this virus.”
Tucson Medical Center has put off elective surgeries until at least Jan. 4, news that came in an internal memo Sunday first reported by TucsonSentinel.com.
TMC has "turned away 80 direct admissions" — patients being transferred from other medical facilities, nursing homes or being sent by an outside doctor straight to the hospital for admission without going through triage in the emergency room, according to TucsonSentinel.com.
Restrictions
Pima County on Monday issued an updated Public Health Advisory — guidance for incorporated and unincorporated areas. “Hospital workers are exhausted and there is no end in sight,” it read.
Among the points:
•Compliance with the mandatory 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. An “unobtrusive” county survey Dec. 11-12 of every licensed establishment indicated 30 percent were not closing down by 10 p.m.
•Voluntary shelter in place. Limit activities involving contact with those outside your household, defined as those who have not lived in your home the last 14 days. Leisure, non-essential and holiday travel are strongly discouraged.
•Those 65 and older and those with serious underlying medical conditions should stay home unless accessing critical necessities such as food or medicine.
•Socially distance, wear a mask in and out of doors, avoid anybody who is ill, wash your hands.
•Public and private gatherings of those from separate households “remains strongly discouraged because it carries significant risk of spreading COVID-19.” Limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
•Childcare and pre-k facilities may remain open.
•Restaurants and retail are “strongly encouraged” to limit indoor occupancy to 25%, including staff; maximize those working from home; designate hours of operation for specificities at-risk populations including those over 65 and those who are immune-compromised.
The county recommends closure of the following: Indoor playgrounds and rec facilities, including pools; fitness and dance studios except when all classes are outside, participants wear face coverings and physical distance can be maintained. Hair, nail salons and barbershops; movie theaters, except outdoor.
Vaccinations
Vaccinations were ahead of schedule last week but the pace slowed this week because of changes by the state in Pfizer vaccine allocations. About 1,850 people were vaccinated in the Phase 1A group of healthcare workers, more than the 1,000 expected.
Those vaccinations were part of 11,000 Pfizer vaccines received last week. About 17,000 Moderna vaccines were expected to arrive by Tuesday. Those vaccines don’t have to be kept as cold as the Pfizer version and about 11,000 of them will be distributed to community hospitals and other clinics around the county. About 6,000 will go to Banner and TMC, the main hubs to have healthcare workers vaccinated.
Those in care homes and congregate settings will be next; those vaccinations will be handled by Walgreens and CVS and aren’t counted among the county’s allocation.
There is no timetable or location for those next on the list to be vaccinated, including law enforcement and teachers, but that information is expected soon. Older people living at home will not be expected to travel to Tucson to be vaccinated.
“We don’t have the luxury, though, of giving up on our mitigation measures and pretending the vaccine is going to solve all our problems,” Garcia said. “We need to do this now until we start to see some serious case decline.”
Garcia said there are “some really serious backlogs” of testing, though those are mostly in other parts of the country.