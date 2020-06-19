The debate over wearing masks in public appeared to be settled Friday when Pima County made it mandatory. But hours later, the Town of Sahuarita said it will not mandate masks and that the county resolution does not apply to cities and towns.
The split mirrored what is happening across the state, with dozens of communities adopting mask policies while others said they’ll leave it to residents to decide.
The mask free-for-all came on the heels of Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision Wednesday to allow cities and counties to create their own policies in the face of a spike in cases across Arizona.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors called an emergency meeting Friday and voted, 3-2, to immediately put in place a resolution it said applied throughout the county, including all incorporated areas.
But Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said Friday that the county’s emergency powers apply only to unincorporated areas, which would include Green Valley but not his community.
“Under emergency power, we’re a subdivision of the state so the governor trumps us,” Murphy said. “The (Board of Supervisors) chairman has no jurisdiction over towns in an emergency unless the town agrees.”
Murphy cited ARS 11-251-05 (D), which states that any ordinance passed by a county that applies to incorporated towns must be approved by the town council first.
On Thursday, county spokesman Mark Evans said there are several state statutes that give counties broad authority to protect public health and to contain a contagious disease.
Murphy said he trusts residents to make “responsible choices,” but “we won't be making any new laws concerning face coverings at this time."
Murphy said he didn’t know what it would take to reverse his decision and that he’s not convinced that the science surrounding the efficacy and safety of masks has been proved.
“It’s become political, and somehow if you wear it you care about humanity and life, and if you don’t, you want people to die,” he said. “I don’t believe either one of those.”
Murphy supports CDC and state guidelines and said, “I do support to wear something if you’re comfortable wearing it.”
Murphy raised concerns over the impending county policy in a phone call Friday morning with Supervisor Ramon Valadez, whose district includes most of Sahuarita. Murphy said he is concerned about enforcement and so many exemptions to the county policy “you could drive a truck through it.”
He said Valadez, who chairs the county board, didn’t discuss jurisdiction.
Friday meeting
Murphy wasn’t the only one raising concerns.
In Friday’s meeting, District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy opposed the county decision, predicting the board would be holding emergency meetings in the near future to make changes to the policy just as it had to do with the resolution governing the reopening of restaurants. There ended up being four versions of that policy.
Christy pointed to earlier CDC guidance that said masks were not required and social distancing was most important.
Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County chief medical officer, said the science on the spread of coronavirus is changing rapidly and it is now believed that it transmits not only through droplets coming out of the body but also through breathing.
“It’s completely understandable that the public is confused,” Garcia said. “The initial recommendations did not include face mask wearing because it was believed to be droplet based transmission.”
“We are at the point where the scientific consensus [is] masks help the wearer and those around him,” he said, adding he believes the number of deaths could be cut in half with the policy.
Christy voiced concern that the board is again intruding on business owners by not allowing them to have more of a say and in effect turning their employees into the enforcers of the policy.
“Please don’t make my clerks into face mask police,” Christy said one of his constituents pleaded with him.
District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson and District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller expressed similar concerns over enforcement.
“The only behavior that any of us can control is our own,” said Miller, who voted against it. “We’re going to end up with a lot of angry people confronting each other.”
Photo evidence
Miller was concerned with a section of the resolution establishing a website where the public could file written complaints about those violating the policy and submit photos as evidence. The resolution said the county will post copies of the complaints and associated documents, including photos.
“What is this gonna do in our community, this is going to be pitting people against each other," Miller said.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said people submitting complaints and/or photos will be required to include their contact information.
Bronson, who voted for the resolution, agreed, saying, “We shouldn’t ask clerks at Circle K, at Costco to be the enforcement.”
“We are not asking any business to be the enforcement agent for Pima County,” Huckelberry responded. “We want to be extraordinarily clear that this is a public health resolution and the primary enforcer will be the public health agency.”
Medical support
Wearing masks or face coverings is believed by many, including the governor and state health department director, to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, and a spate of recent studies back them up.
“The number of publications coming out are dramatically increasing,” Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said during a Back to Business Task Force meeting late Friday morning.
She pointed to a number of studies including one estimating states that mandated masks possibly averted 230,000 to 450,000 cases. Another modeling study estimated that face coverings or masks that are 50% effective could prevent 17% to 45% of projected deaths when at least 80% of people wore them, and even masks that are 20% effective could help the effort.
Huckelberry expressed concern about recent infection rates in the county.
“At this point in time they have never been higher," he said.
COVID-19 cases in the county increased by 1,075 and deaths by 17 since Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. Some attribute the spike in cases to dramatically increased testing. But hospitalization of COVID-19 patients hit 1,832 on Thursday, a record; 84% of adult ICU beds were in use.
At the task force meeting Garcia reported the majority of case growth is occurring in the 20- to 44-year-old age group and pediatric case growth has been on the rise since the end of the school year. But it appears cases are not increasing among the those over the age of 65.
“The truth is that it is impacting every single corner of Pima County,” Garcia told the task force.
Business owners
Erica Godoy, owner of The Studio, a yoga business at Green Valley Village, attended the supervisors meeting Friday and asked the supervisors to exempt businesses like hers from mandating patrons wear masks.
“Because it’s not safe to exercise with a mask on,” Godoy said. “The safety of my students is super important to me and I want them to be able to breathe while exercising.”
Matt Blank, owner of Undisputed South, a Sahuarita fitness and training center for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing and kickboxing, said, “If they implement wearing a mask while we do what we do, jiu-jitsu, it’s very close, it’s very personal...demands physical fitness. People that start that aren’t physically fit...if I need to ask them to wear a mask it’s going to reduce their oxygen, their ability to get a quality workout."
The pandemic has cost him about 40% of his clientele who have either stopped or temporarily suspended their memberships.
Where they stand
Pima County’s policy requires masks in public for anybody over the age of 5. Public places are defined as, ““[A]ny place, indoor or outdoor, that is open to the public and includes, but is not limited to, businesses or other establishments where people assemble or members of the general public may enter; offices; public buildings, highways and parks, and public transportation including taxis and ride sharing.”
There are exceptions for medical and other reasons.
According to the county, any establishment open to the public also must require its employees to wear face coverings.
Several cities and counties around the state quickly put into place face mask policies, including Santa Cruz County, Maricopa County, Nogales, Patagonia, Tucson, Casa Grande and Bisbee.
Others left it to residents to decide, including Marana, Sierra Vista, Apache Junction, Cave Creek, El Mirage, Bullhead City and Queen Creek.