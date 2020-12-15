The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved switching the county's curfew from voluntary to mandatory, including Sahuarita and other incorporated areas.
The curfew, which passed on a 3-2 party-line vote, began Tuesday night.
It covers the same 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. hours as the voluntary curfew, which began Nov. 24. The county said more than 15,000 county residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the voluntary curfew began.
Pima County conducted observations on more than 400 businesses Dec. 12-13, and found more than 15 percent not complying with the voluntary curfew. County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said all of those businesses were in Tucson, where the council approved a mandatory curfew that went into effect Dec. 4. It runs the same hours as the county.
Supervisors also replaced a voluntary masks mandate with an enforced version Dec. 4, which include civil citations of $50 for individuals and $500 for businesses.
The mandatory curfew will remain in place until the County Health Department confirms that coronavirus infections fall below 100 cases per 100,000 based on a seven-day moving average. The current transmission rate is 357 per 100,000 in Pima County.
County spokesman Mark Evans said enforcement would initially affect every business with a county operating permit or license, including those in Sahuarita.
The Health Department can also take legal action against individuals but Huckelberry told the board that action would rely on advising them of the curfew and potential penalties.
The county plans to use the Health Department to enforce the curfew. While the curfew doesn't have monetary fines, the department could suspend or revoke county-issued permits and licenses.
"If businesses that don't have a county permit prove to be consistent violators of the curfew and are contributing to the transmission of COVID-19, the Health Department may choose to use other prevention-of-public-nuisance powers given the state of health laws," Evans said.
Huckelberry told the Green Valley News that violations resulting in revocation or suspension would be publically available like any other health violation.
"Only a lot more serious," he said. "Failing health is a warning to correct, and here's what you need to do to fix it. A suspension is you're out of business for a while."
Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said getting control of people socializing and consuming alcohol in the evening would help reduce COVID-19 transmission rates.
Huckelberry told supervisors that most of the 15 percent non-compliant establishments were bar/restaurants.
"Those are the major, let's say, non-compliant with the voluntary curfew," he said. "And you can say, 'Well, that means that 85 percent were compliant.'"
Huckelberry said many businesses were compliant because they weren't typically open past 10 p.m.
Republican Supervisor Steve Christy, District 4, opposed the curfew along with Republican Ally Miller. After the meeting, he said enforced mandates repel people from doing the right thing.
"Here's one more imposition of a practice that I don't believe is productive or fair to the operators," he said. "And there might be a percentage of operators that are taking advantage of it or ignoring it that need to be addressed."
Christy said other businesses open until 10:20 or 10:45 p.m. to finish serving or to check out remaining patrons shouldn't be subject to losing their permits or licenses.
After the meeting, Huckelberry said the observed non-compliant businesses were staying open well past curfew with customers present between 11 p.m. and midnight.
Christy said there should have been more data released on the 400 observed businesses before considering the mandatory curfew and wondered if it would lead to an increase in late-night gatherings at homes.
"Is this going to be an effective way of controlling the virus," he asked. "I guess that's the bottom line, and I don't see how it's going to register in the manner that they're predicting it."
Huckelberry said he wasn't surprised by the increase in cases given the proximity to Thanksgiving. He said we're likely seeing the peak from the holiday over the last two days.
The county reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, 87 over the last seven days and 126 reported Dec.1 through Tuesday.
But he said the mandatory measures are necessary since the voluntary methods haven't worked.
"No. It hasn't worked at all," Huckelberry said. "That's why we recommended moving to mandatory. There's a significant failure rate on the observation of voluntary curfew."