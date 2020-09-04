Pima County is looking to provide incarcerated people who are unable to afford bail a fighting chance to defend themselves from outside a jail cell, and possibly save taxpayer dollars in the process.
The Community Bond Program, brainchild of the county's Public Defense Services, would provide funding to a community bonding agency tasked with posting bail for defendants who receive a recommendation for release but have a court-set bond they cannot afford.
The program has been proposed to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry but he has not yet determined when he will place it on the board of supervisors' agenda.
Community bond programs exist across the country; Tucson has one, but like many others, it's run by a nonprofit that relies on donations. The county program would likely be the first funded by a local government, according to a report PDS Director Dean Brault submitted to Huckelberry. Brault answered questions about the program.
Who thought of this program and how would it work?
The program idea came from staff at PDS who were looking for ways to “do the right thing” by providing defendants with equal due process and to decrease the number of inmates at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
The county would provide funding to a community bonding agency that would provide cash or secured bonds, up to $30,000, for any defendants who are not facing charges related to homicide, sex or child exploitation and agree to have a Public Safety Assessment, PSA, administered by Pima County Superior Court’s Pretrial Services, PTS.
Under the program, PTS would recommend conditions of release, including any level of supervision they deem necessary, and provide that supervision while the defendants are out on bail.
Why start this program?
People who are incarcerated and cannot post their bonds are more likely to plead guilty, be convicted of a felony, receive longer sentences, receive less favorable plea agreements and potentially lose employment, housing, vehicles and in some cases their children, even if they are jailed for a relatively short period of time, according to the PDS report.
PDS conducted a study of incarcerations in 2017 and found that if the program were in existence then it could have provided about 142 defendants an opportunity to be released from jail and in turn saved the county upwards of $3.3 million, or about 33,500 jail bed-days. The lion’s share of these defendants were facing drug-related charges, Brault said.
The county’s Criminal Justice Reform Advisory Commission has ranked eliminating cash bail or bonding as one of its top priorities, according to a Huckelberry memo.
How do bail bonds work and what happens if the defendant doesn’t show up for court?
Judges set two types of bonds: cash or secured.
Bonding agencies do not have to fork over cash when a judge orders a secured bond, it’s kind of like a credit arrangement between the agency and the court. The agency has to be able to cover the bond in the event a defendant doesn’t show up for court and a judge orders the bond be forfeited.
Cash bonds require the full amount be given to the court in order for the defendant to be released.
According to PDS if a defendant fails to appear for court there isn’t any risk of the county losing its money because any bonds that are ordered forfeited go into the county’s general fund which is administered by the board of supervisors.
The county would ensure the community bonding agency could pay on any forfeited secured bonds and provide the money for cash bonds.
What about this community bond agency, where is it and how does it make money?
The program would likely be administered by a county department such as Grants Management and Innovation because it would be a conflict of interest for PDS.
The county would put out a request for proposals to the community for organizations or companies to bid on becoming its community bonding agency.
Brault said there would be no way for the winning bidder to make money off of this program and the incentive is in serving the community. “It’s helping the community by keeping people in their homes, jobs and with their families,” he said.
He said the county would provide a small amount of money to fund any staffing and office needs and anticipates only nonprofits will be throwing their hat in the ring when the RFP goes out.
Brault doesn’t anticipate for-profit bonding businesses will be too happy about or supportive of the program.
“They’re in this for money and we’re in this for the good of our community,” he said.
How will the success of the program be measured?
Brault said the bonding agency will be required to track a number of statistics the county will take and use to assess defendant outcomes and the program’s viability.
“A successful CBP is one where it operates efficiently,” Brault said. “We get people out of the jail, we keep track of the appearance rates of everybody and in a perfect world we will see that there is no difference between the people that participate in this program and the people that got released from custody in the first place without having to participate in the program.
“If it works the way I anticipate it will, then we’ll see whether or not there is any real difference between those groups of people and, if not, I think that leads to further evidence that the risk assessments done by pretrial services should be relied upon more so that we can release as many people as possible so they can continue going on living their lives [while going through the court process].”