The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Monday to continue a discussion until Sept. 17 on forming a new law enforcement commission. The new commission would replace the Community Law Enforcement Partnership Commission, which has been bogged down in partisanship, anti-law enforcement accusations and vacancies.
Unlike CLEPC, the new commission would come under the control of Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier and have 10 members – two each from the county’s five districts, appointed by supervisors. The commission members would report to Napier.
"If there are issues that this board sees that need to be addressed, we can then refer it to that board as well," Supervisor Ramón Valadez said while introducing the item. "But the advantage of that is very clearly the sheriff is an active participant on the commission as they report directly to him."
Chairman Richard Elías disagreed with the idea of Napier retaining full control of the commission and asked that future discussions include shared power between the board and sheriff.
"I think we need to have some kind of review panel and it's truly unfortunate the way things have turned out with CLEPC," Elías said during the discussion.
Elías said he would like to see an independent law enforcement review panel with authority and not under Napier's full control in future discussions. Elías wanted interaction with Napier prior to forming a commission as well as legal information about what authority it would have and how it is shared between the supervisors and the board, he said.
Valadez, who put the item forward, did not know whether such an action would be legal given the board's only authority over the Sheriff's Department is budgetary and theoretically can't give authority to the commission. Elías said he wanted Napier to share power voluntarily.
The vote to continue discussions to September was approved along party lines with Democratic supervisors Sharon Bronson, Valadez and Elías voting in favor and Republican supervisors Steve Christy and Ally Miller against.
Christy highlighted Valadez's remarks about the board not having authority over the sheriff in any forum outside of budgetary.
"I never have been able to understand why the Board of Supervisors even has its hand in this issue," Christy told the board. "My feeling is if the sheriff wants to do something of this nature, let him do it on his own and leave the Board of Supervisors out of it."
Miller agreed with Christy and added that the community can speak before the board should they have issues or concerns, and that doesn't require the formation of a commission.
CLEPC has been plagued with issues since it was established. Christy and Miller have alleged many of CLEPC members are historically anti-law enforcement. Miller has three vacant seats on the commission and Christy has instructed his appointments not to attend. Bronson has two vacant seats.
There are 15 CLEPC members, three per supervisor. There must be eight to make a quorum, but with five vacancies and three ordered not to attend, CLEPC has not been able to hold a meeting. It has met the quorum four times this year. At this point, CLEPC is unable to make a nine meeting minimum established by the commission.
Christy asked the board’s legal council, chief civil deputy county attorney Andrew Flagg, if not meeting the minimum meetings this year will automatically dissolve CLEPC, but any such action would be at the board’s discretion, Flagg said. Christy had discussions to disband CLEPC placed on the meetings agenda in a letter dated Aug. 13, but he withdrew the item Aug. 16.