County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Pima County’s constables operate in “a fragmented and inconsistent manner” and wants the elected position phased out and replaced by county employees who can be more easily managed.
The request came in an Oct. 6 memo to the Board of Supervisors where he also called for a $19,000 pay cut for constables until they come up with a plan for a more equitable workload and “consistency in appearance, approach and philosophy.”
Here’s a rundown of the problems as Huckelberry sees it and the plan to address them.
What’s the issue?
In short, the constables don’t work well together, are inconsistent in how they carry out their duties and some appear to do a lot more work than others. There are also big philosophical divides among the 10 constables. As elected officials, they have little oversight other than voters and a state board.
We have 10 constables? What do they do?
Judges make decisions and constables serve the papers — restraining orders, arrest warrants, subpoenas, that sort of stuff. They don’t have general law enforcement duties but they can carry a gun.
Pima County has one constable for each of its 10 Justices of the Peace. One recently resigned and another, Oscar Vasquez, has been suspended by the state Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board until the end of the year for not acting quickly enough in serving an eviction earlier this year.
What does Huckelberry mean when he says constables are acting in “a fragmented and inconsistent manner”?
Huckelberry has pointed out the elephant in the room, and many of his conclusions are drawn from a Sept. 29 review by Assistant County Administrator Mark D. Napier.
Constables are divided into two groups, according to Napier. One group has several members with law enforcement backgrounds who Napier (a former Pima County Sheriff) calls “the rigid faction.” The other side, according to Napier, operates with more discretion and is more moderate and measured.
He puts it another way when describing their appearance: “Some constables convey the appearance of quasi-law enforcement officers, while others the appearance of urban social workers.”
All of that leads to a lack of cooperation because one side doesn’t want the other serving papers in their precincts because of philosophical differences.
What else does Napier say is wrong?
He’s concerned the constables’ job duties are carried out inconsistently, and cites evictions as an example. One set of constables gets the tenants off the property, the other set gives tenants time to look for other housing and might get a social worker involved. Your fate, if you’re in breach of contract with your landlord, could depend on which constable precinct you live in, though the job is the same for all constables: execute court orders.
What about workload?
An Aug. 18 memo from Nicole Fyffe, Huckelberry’s executive assistant, found a large workload disparity among the constables. She found the constable in JP10 served an average of 230 legal documents annually while the JP6 constable served 1,814. Part of that can be explained by geography and other variables, but the discrepancy was enough to raise eyebrows.
What does Huckelberry want to do?
He has two plans — one short term, the other long term.
The short-term plan is to cut constable salaries from $67,000 a year to $48,294. That’s the lowest he can buck them down by state statute. It’s an incentive to get their house in order, and Napier’s review offers several starting points to get things on the right path.
Long term, Huckelberry wants to phase out constables and replace them with regular county employees (unelected) who can be better managed and directed. They also would be making “significantly less” than constables, according to his memo.
Does he or the board have the authority to decide not to have elected constables?
That’s a question for County Attorney Laura Conover, and Huckelberry has inquired.
What else does Huckelberry want?
He wants to immediately eliminate one position by not appointing a replacement for the JP5 constable who resigned. Huckelberry argues that the Board of Supervisors voted last month to eliminate Justice Court Precinct 5 at the end of 2022, and appointing somebody to the constable position for a year is unnecessary.
Beyond that, he is looking at axing two more JP precincts in 2024 unless there is a significant increase in case load.
How would this affect Green Valley?
Eight Justice of the Peace courts make up the Consolidated Justice Court — eight precincts under one roof. Green Valley and Ajo are not among them. How this would affect the GV court (Precinct 7), if at all, remains to be seen. The constable position, however, would be included in his plan.
Next steps?
Huckelberry doesn’t make these types of decisions, he makes recommendations. All of this will go to the Board of Supervisors.