With the holidays fast approaching, Pima County health officials remain concerned about the county’s heightened positivity rate amid another COVID-19 surge, and the impact the season could have on an already stressed hospital system.
On Wednesday, the county reported 436 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services data dashboard.
“Our case rate remains elevated at approximately 350 per 100,000 and our positivity rate is not seeing any decrease. It’s around 14-15% and we’ve seen that consistently for the past few weeks,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Health Department, said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
‘Overburdened’
As of Dec. 6, Pima County had 19 COVID-positive individuals hospitalized, which is down from a recent peak of 290 COVID hospitalizations in the county in mid-November, according to ADHS.
But despite the drop, Cullen remains concerned about what she sees as an “overburdened” hospital system.
Limited ICU bed availability, she said, is one issue. In Pima County, the ICU bed availability was down to two percent as of Dec. 7.
“We had the most ICU beds in use by COVID-positive patients yesterday (Dec. 7) since February, so that does make us have some ongoing concerns,” Cullen said. “The lowest we’ve seen recently is around eight ICU beds available.”
Another concern, Cullen said, is a prolonged offloading period of patients from ambulances or emergency transport vehicles into emergency rooms because of the low bed availability.
The delay could cause issues in the availability of emergency medical response in the county, but Cullen said the system has been able to absorb the disruptions so far.
“The county system, once again, seems to be able to respond. We have not had situations where there have been, for instance, no bed availability. In the winter months last year, we had days where there was only one bed,” Cullen said.
Vaccine access
“In terms of our vaccination status, we continue to do well but we still have a ways to go,” Cullen said, adding that about 62 percent of all Pima County residents are fully vaccinated.
In conjunction with the City of Tucson, the Pima County Health Department recently opened a large vaccine distribution site in the Tucson Convention Center, which Cullen said saw “tremendous numbers” in its first week of operations. The site currently offers first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for both adults and children, as well as boosters for those eligible.
“We are one of very few counties in the state that has taken it upon themselves as a health department to once again support large PODs, and we’ve been happily surprised at the uptake at TCC, especially because we know people are getting boosters,” Cullen said.
On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved allocating around $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to further support COVID-19 testing efforts in Pima County, which Cullen said will likely last until March, depending on the volume of testing.
With the funding, Cullen said the health department will work to expand the hours at its testing sites at Liberty Plaza on Irvington Rd. and Ellie Towne Center on Ruthrauff Road in Tucson.
The health department also plans to increase its distribution of take-home COVID-19 tests in the community, which Cullen said is one strategy individuals can use to ensure they’re keeping themselves and their loved ones safe ahead of holiday travel and gatherings.
But still the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community from getting sick, Cullen emphasized, is getting vaccinated.
“While I remain concerned about any large gathering right now, there are ways people can protect themselves and protect the community: vaccinate, get a booster if you are vaccinated, wear a mask, and remember to socially distance,” Cullen said.
“That’s a very difficult thing we’re seeing in these large gatherings – people can’t socially distance themselves. So, please do other layered mitigation strategies to try to protect everyone.”
Kids and COVID
On Wednesday, TMC Healthcare held a panel discussion featuring local parents, teachers and health officials focused on children and COVID, and the specifics of getting kids vaccinated.
According to the latest U.S. Census data, there are 88,000 kids ages 5 to 11 in Pima County. As of Wednesday, Cullen said more than a quarter of those children (26 percent) have gotten at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is the only COVID vaccine federal health officials have so far approved for use in this age group.
‘We’ve seen significant acceleration in this age group...last week, we were at 19 percent, so we’ve seen a significant number,” Cullen said during the panel.
Jessica Leonard, a fourth grade teacher in the Marana Unified School District, attested to the effectiveness of vaccines in keeping children at her school engaged in the classroom. After a full school year of remote learning, Leonard said she’s grateful the vaccine has allowed her students to be in-person again.
“To see kids be able to interact in person is something I never thought that I would prioritize as much as I do now because I went an entire year without seeing it, but it really is such an important part of their youth and growing up,” Leonard said.
“Students need to be in school – we know that. And if a vaccine is something that's going to allow students to safely be in school and learning, then I really encourage you to lean into that and to get your child vaccinated,” she added.
Above all, panelists encouraged anyone with concerns about COVID-19, the vaccine or how it impacts children to reach out and start a conversation.
“I think there's just a lot of misinformation out there so I would encourage parents to talk to their primary care provider, and really have an open discussion and get their questions answered,” said Dr. Erica Laber, a TMC pediatrician.
“Public health communication is all about dialogue,” Cullen added.
“If the issue is uncertainty, fear, lack of understanding, lack of knowledge, not knowing who to believe out there – please reach out and let us have a dialogue with you,” she said.