Gas prices are up 25 cents in Pima County from a week ago, but Southern Arizona still has the lowest fuel prices in the state.
The national average for gas was just over $5 a gallon on Tuesday, and Arizona’s average was 19 cents higher than a week earlier, according to AAA.
As of Tuesday, prices averaged $4.86 in Pima County for regular unleaded, ranking fifth-lowest among the state's 15 counties. The lowest prices were in Greenlee County at $4.71 per gallon. Diesel averaged $5.87 in Arizona on Tuesday.
The state average is a record, up about $2.40 per gallon from a year ago.
According to the Energy Information Administration, a government agency that analyzes statistics and trends, domestic gasoline stocks decreased a week ago while demand grew, likely because of the summer driving season. The dynamic between decreased supply and increased demand is contributing to rising prices at the pump, according to AAA. Coupled with increasing crude oil prices, the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future.
