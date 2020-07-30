Pima County has hired 237 people since it instituted a hiring freeze March 18.
According to figures from the county, 88 of those hires were for the Sheriff’s Department; 20 were for the Health Department; and 19 were in Regional Wastewater Reclamation. The rest were spread among 24 other county departments.
When the county instituted the freeze, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry left the door open to “critical need” hires, according to a spokesman.
He said the list includes “a few promotions,” but didn’t have an exact number, so not all are new employees to the county.
Former court administrator Lisa Royal, who resigned shortly after five of the eight justices of the peace in Consolidated Justice Court voted to recommend she be fired, is among those hired.
A county spokesman said Royal, former justice of the peace in Green Valley, was brought on to the Criminal Justice Reform unit “for her expertise in evictions.”
“The moratoriums will eventually end and we are working on initiatives that we hope will prevent crises in the courts and housing when they do,” county spokesman Mark Evans said.
Departments
Count of Filled
Sheriff
88
Health
20
Regional Wastewater Reclamation
19
Human Resources
16
Recorder
16
County Attorney
13
Information Technology
13
Natural Resources Park Rec
7
Public Defense Services
6
Assessor
5
Facilities Management
4
Pima Animal Care Center
4
Elections
3
Transportation
3
Community Services, Employment & Training
2
Finance and Risk Management
2
Fleet Services
2
Grants Management & Innovation
2
Procurement
2
Public Works Administration
2
School Superintendent
2
Analytics & Data Governance
1
Behavioral Health
1
County Administrator
1
Environmental Quality
1
Justice Court Tucson
1
Regional Flood Control District
1
Grand Total
237