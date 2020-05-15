The new Amado Youth Center took a big step forward last week after the Board of Supervisors approved a $125,000 block grant for construction.
Amy Bass, executive director for Portable Practical Education Preparation, said the grant is a reflection of the local commitment to making a new center a reality.
Amado lost its youth center – on the same property as The Cow Palace – to a flood in September 2018.
Bass said the idea for a new youth center came about three or four years ago, but they couldn't get it to happen due to the expense.
The flooding was a blessing in disguise since the building was in poor condition, she said.
"The fact that we were forced out by the water and the subsequent mold, the community, who had always supported us, really stepped up," she said.
The community provided space for the staff, programs and various meetings. But that left them without a centralized location and with much of their stuff in storage.
"It's been a real challenge, but we have made it work," Bass said. "And we continue to provide our programs through the churches and the school."
For the last few years, PPEP has been working on gathering the funding necessary to construct a new youth center.
Getting funds
Now, PPEP is about halfway to the estimated $410,000 needed for the facility after receiving a Community Development Block Grant from HUD and administered through Pima County.
PPEP submitted a grant request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for up to $150,000. The application is still pending.
Following the 2018 flood, PPEP received significant donations and funding as well.
The Board of Supervisors approved $75,000 from the board contingency fund for site improvements. Last November, the county finished installing a new septic tank on the 4,125-square-foot parcel. The parcel is county-owned and part of a former county park managed through an agreement between the county and Sahuarita Unified School District.
Nancy Cole, director of the county's Project Management Office, said the county could sell the leased parcel to PPEP after they complete construction.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona donated $30,000 to PPEP for a healthy-meals kitchen.
Bass said they also have a collection of organizations and individuals throughout Tubac, Amado and Green Valley contributing funds as well.
And last year's Amado Chili Cook Off pulled in $16,000 toward the construction effort.
"It's been great," she said. "The writing is on the wall, people want this community youth center constructed."
County support
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the $125,000 block grant showed the county's continued support for the project in Amado.
"They've been a good partner for years, and that's not changing at all," he said. "We're pleased to be able to assist them. They suffered a fairly significant natural disaster. It wasn't their fault, and they provide good services that are needed in the community. So, we felt obliged to help."
In addition to approving the grant, initial funding for site development and the land, Huckelberry said the county provides some project management assistance.
"We've been managing a lot of what we call on-site utility work and things that are kind of outside their wheelhouse," he said. "That's another contribution we've made by paying our staff to provide that oversight and guidance."
Cole said PPEP had restarted the architectural effort now that more funding is on the way.
"I'm going to assume once they have all the agreements in place for funding, they will pursue bidding," she said.
Cole said the county would like to see the project get done as soon as possible, given there's a need for the center in the rural area.
"That's why we're going to stand by to help facilitate and help them to get through permitting or get through roadblocks," she said. "We want to make sure it can move as fast as possible."
Cole said she doesn't have a final schedule for the project yet.
The biggest challenge Cole had seen so far in the project is getting all the funding together and then balancing the various sources.
"We're going to have two federal sources, we have a local source," she said. "Federal sources require certain additional costs that occur. So, we're trying to keep things separate and take advantage of local sources being spent directly versus federal money."
The federal funding is any potential grant received through the USDA and the $125,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Gathering enough money to get the project underway is nothing new to Bass.
"You can't build without money," she said. "Even though the community was putting up dollar after dollar, that only goes up so fast."
PPEP won't be able to complete the construction until they've gathered all the funding, Bass said.
"All the grants we have for programs don't allow us to spend any of that money on construction," she said. "We're fully funded for programs, and we have staff, and we're operating. We just need a building to put it all under."
Community programs
Bass said the block grant's use for construction would help meet the needs of both low-income and rural community families.
"Just like now, kids are going online for school (because) of coronavirus," she said. "Most of those families do not have laptops and internet at home. That's been a real problem."
Bass said they had been working to put together paper packets to send home to the kids who didn't have access to a computer or the internet.
The programs and a facility provide a safe space for the kids as well, she said.
"They know that when they come, they're going to have a positive interaction with their peers, they're going to have fun, they're going to learn," Bass said. "We have a lot of kids who have been through a lot. They've seen a lot of things, and they need that support. They need to understand how to process their emotions."