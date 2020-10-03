With election fraud front and center in the national conversation, Pima County is launching a task force to respond to any issues that may arise before, on or after Election Day.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry proposed the Election Integrity Task Force and put a plan together that communicates to the public any attempt to tamper with the election process will not be tolerated. He said the task force is being created "mostly because we anticipate misinformation, disinformation about the election process including both voter registration and early ballot casting as well as tabulation."
“I think our main issue here is to make sure that we’re communicating effectively to dispel myths and rumors that might tend to run rampant in this election process,” he said.
The task force is not intended to interfere with the duties of the County Recorder, the Elections Director or “diminish the importance of the Election Integrity Commission,” a body made up of members from each political party that provides independent oversight of the election process, he said.
County Communications Director Mark Evans said the task force is “an administrative effort to make sure that everyone involved in the elections is prepared for anything that might come up."
Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez, a member of the task force, said residents of Pima County should not listen to national news reports or social media about other states.
“If you want your information, get it from Pima County,” she said. “We’re the reliable source.”
Huckelberry said the county is sending out "a very large number of early ballots" on Wednesday.
“Part of the information campaign is to make sure people understand that if they cast that ballot and put it in the mail early in the process it’ll be received, it’ll be counted.
“And there’s a process by which they can actually track their ballot to see that it’s been through signature verification then off to tabulation and tabulated.”
Ballots can be tracked through the County Recorder’s website.
Provisional ballots: https://recorderwebpublicalt.recorder.pima.gov:38822/VoterStats/ProvisionalBallotStatus
Early ballot requests
Recent data from the Pima County Recorder’s office indicate a majority of voters across the spectrum is opting to receive ballots at home for the November contest. Whether they will mail them in, deliver them in person or opt not to vote is yet to be seen.
Historically, a majority of Pima County voters cast their ballots early; 76% did in 2016; 53% in 2012.
This election cycle the CDC recommended early voting or voting by mail due to the pandemic and the Recorder’s Office sent out 118,000 applications to registered voters not on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) in early September.
Voters on the PEVL, approved by the Arizona Legislature in 2007, comprise a majority of registered voters in each party category, receive early ballots in the mail during every election and either mail or deliver it in person.
As of this week, 9,618 Democrats, 9,187 “Others” and 5,924 Republicans have made a one-time request for an early ballot.
The Recorder’s Office only recognizes four political parties, including Libertarian and Green, and lumps remaining voters into “Others." On the PEVL there are 203,614 Democrats, 126,662 Republicans and 113,798 Others.
Taken together the total number of registered voters receiving an early ballot comprise 77% of all county voters; 85% percent of Democrats, 73% of Republicans and 69% of Others will receive an early ballot when they are sent out Wednesday.
Total registered voters countywide is at an all-time high (614,473) and increased by 41,436 voters, or 7.2%, since January.
“Given the rate of registrations, the number of registrations, the number of early ballots requested, we want to make sure that people who have an early ballot get it turned in as early as possible,” Evans said. “It’ll be beneficial for everybody that we don’t have 100,000 or more early ballots dropped off on Election Day because it will take us quite some time to count those.”
What they're saying
“We’re advising our party members...if they’re on the PEVL (about 75% are), we’re advising them to vote early, which I will do,” Pima County Chair David Eppihimer said Friday. “If they feel like the Post Office isn’t going to be able to handle the mail then by all means take it to a voting center and drop it off,” he said.
“The question people have about mail-in voting isn’t necessarily in Pima County. We have a very good system. You can’t get a mail ballot without being duly registered,” he said.
The problem with mail-in voting is really in other states that, for instance, mail out ballots to all residents whether they are registered to vote or not, or have done away with signature verification requirements, according to Eppihimer.
He said Pima County’s signature verification is strict and laborious.
Pima County Democrats are also urging party members to cast their ballots as soon as possible.
“The integrity of mail-in voting is not in question” Pima County Democrats Chair Alison Jones said. “Studies have been done that show evidence of fraud are infinitesimally small."
“Casting doubt on election integrity is a ploy by the GOP to make people think their vote doesn't count. The GOP is doing this because they know they are losing.”
Voter registration
The deadline to register to vote is Monday; both of the Recorder’s offices will be open until 10 p.m. for voters to complete paper registration forms. The downtown office is at 240 N. Stone Avenue and the east side office at 6920 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite D.
Rodriguez said her office is working to process any voter registration forms that come in before the deadline including over 4,000 online submissions that have come in through servicearizona.com.
Registering through a third-party such as an organization out on the streets may not result in an individual’s registration being processed because who knows when or whether they will send it in, she said.
All voters who submit registration forms postmarked by Monday and sent to the Recorder’s office will be eligible to vote in the general election.