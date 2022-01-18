If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Pima County officials are taking another look at the county’s sustainability efforts after metrics show the county has fallen short of its goals during the pandemic.
During the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Supervisor Matt Heinz called attention to the county’s Sustainability Action Plan for County Operations (SAPCO).
Adopted in 2014 and updated in 2018, the plan outlines the county’s targets toward meeting its 2025 sustainability goals, which are largely guided by the Paris Agreement.
But some of the progress the county has made since 2018 – in reducing carbon emissions, reducing landfill waste and reducing the use of potable water in county facilities – has been negated in recent years.
According to data from the Pima County Office of Sustainability and Conservation, the amount of waste heading into landfills from county facilities has nearly doubled since 2018, and the use of potable water in county facilities has risen by 50% over the same period.
Efforts to reduce the county’s carbon emissions have also only reached a 5% reduction towards a goal of at least a 26% decrease below 2005 levels by 2025.
“We’re moving in the wrong direction on some of these,” Heinz said.
“If we at the county can’t take these actions to try to reduce our carbon footprint, potable water and all these various other things…how can we expect others to do the same thing?”
Board members agreed that a refocusing of the county’s sustainability efforts, with an emphasis on accountability, enforcement and implementation at the individual departments, was necessary.
In response, acting County Administrator Jan Lesher directed the Office of Sustainability and Conservation to work with county departments to identify challenges and new strategies for fulfilling SAPCO goals.
The county will also work to develop a new, multi-year implementation plan to assist each department in meeting individual sustainability goals, as well as develop a new workforce education program to promote and increase awareness of SAPCO, Lesher wrote.
An updated plan and implementation guides are expected to be completed by March 31.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
