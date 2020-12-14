Pima County healthcare leaders held a press conference Monday to discuss the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what we learned:
When will the county get a vaccine and how many dosages?
Pima County expects to begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers Thursday. The county will receive about 11,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, as expected, the county will start receiving those doses Dec. 21-23. The number has not been determined. As other companies’ vaccines are approved, they will come on board.
Who gets them?
Pima County has a three-phase rollout. Phase 1 has an A, B and C group. Those in 1A are roughly 67,000 healthcare workers working directly with COVID-19 patients, including doctors, nurses, EMS workers and others considered on the front line. Also in 1A are those in long-term care facilities and staffs.
See chart for all three phases. Initially, dosages will be given at Tucson Medical Center and Banner-University Medical Center. The Moderna vaccine will be distributed to other hospitals later this month.
When will they be done, and who’s next?
The process of vaccinating Phase 1A could last into March, though much of the timeline is up in the air and dependent on dosages available. It could be March before those in Phase 1B, which includes teachers (k-12 and college), law enforcement, other healthcare works and essential services/critical industry workers get doses. All of this depends on distribution numbers, which the county has no control over.
If I’m in a care home or long-term care will I be expected to leave to get the vaccine?
No. These facilities have been offered a partnership with CVS and Walgreens to get direct vaccinations on-site, likely starting this month. It is a separate vaccine allocation, not part of Pima County.
Is the vaccine safe?
“While it was developed quickly, it has been through the same safety standards and trials as other regularly administered immunizations,” said Crystal Rambaud, manager of the county’s Vaccine-Preventable Disease Program. Side effects are expected for most people, such as pain in the area the shot is given, which is typical with any vaccination. They are monitoring data for other possible widespread side effects but believe the vaccine to be safe for the bulk of the population. There were no reservations among the doctors at the press conference as to the safety of the vaccine.
I need two doses, right?
Yes, 21 days apart is ideal. However, if you can’t make that timeframe, your first dosage is still good. There is no need to start over. Get the second when you can; you are not considered fully immunized until you’ve had that second shot. The state is holding back second doses for all. For example, Pima County gets about 11,000 doses in the first shipment and the state is holding back an additional 11,000 doses for a second round for those people.
What’s the cost?
Free to everybody; you do not need to be a permanent resident of Pima County or Arizona. The vaccine is voluntary.
Does the arrival of the vaccine mean I’m done with my mask and social distancing?
No. The vaccine has shown it can reduce COVID-19 disease but it will take much longer to know whether the vaccine reduces transmission. For now, obey all protocols that have been in place for months: Wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance, avoid crowds. The vaccine, at present, doesn’t change any of that.
Where can I get more information?
The county is updating its site regularly: pima.gov/covid19vaccine