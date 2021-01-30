County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry reported an increase in asylum seekers from an average of nine per week.
The United States experienced an increase in asylum seekers from October 2017 through December 2019. Pima County processed more than 350 asylum seekers per day during the height of that period.
In response to the increase, Pima County and Catholic Community Services converted portions of the Juvenile Justice Complex into Casa Alitas to temporary shelter, medical clearance, processing and feed asylum seekers.
Huckelberry said the U.S. Border Patrol and Customs is working with the county in anticipation of another “significant increase” and potentially reactivating Casa Alitas.