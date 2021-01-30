Cavendish

The media get a tour of a county juvenile detention facility used to house asylum seekers and run by Catholic Community Service's Casa Alitas program in 2019. The county anticipates an increase in asylum seekers and might reopen the facility.

 Green Valley News

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry reported an increase in asylum seekers from an average of nine per week.

The United States experienced an increase in asylum seekers from October 2017 through December 2019. Pima County processed more than 350 asylum seekers per day during the height of that period.

In response to the increase, Pima County and Catholic Community Services converted portions of the Juvenile Justice Complex into Casa Alitas to temporary shelter, medical clearance, processing and feed asylum seekers.

Huckelberry said the U.S. Border Patrol and Customs is working with the county in anticipation of another “significant increase” and potentially reactivating Casa Alitas.

Join the online forum

Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags