The Pima County Health Department announced Friday expanded free COVID-19 testing at several locations.
Extra testing hours will allow 270 additional appointments per day each at the Kino Event Center and Morris K. Udall Center, plus expanded hours at the El Pueblo Center testing location.
For the Kino Testing Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, appointments are now available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Previous hours were 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
At the Udall Testing Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, appointments are now available Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The El Pueblo Testing Site, 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 9, appointments are now available Monday and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The new schedule is in effect immediately and instructions for scheduling an appointment are available at www.pima.gov/covid19testing