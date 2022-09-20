In a move prompted by House Bill 2498, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to end its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees and to eliminate a health insurance surcharge that has been in place for about a year.

In its place, and in an effort to “continue to incentivize a highly vaccinated workforce,” employees who provide updated annual documentation of COVID-19 booster vaccinations to the county’s Human Resources will receive an additional 16 hours of paid leave.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?