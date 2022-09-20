In a move prompted by House Bill 2498, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to end its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees and to eliminate a health insurance surcharge that has been in place for about a year.
In its place, and in an effort to “continue to incentivize a highly vaccinated workforce,” employees who provide updated annual documentation of COVID-19 booster vaccinations to the county’s Human Resources will receive an additional 16 hours of paid leave.
Dr. Francisco Garcia, Chief Medical Officer for Pima County, said Tuesday that the yearly updates are a reflection of the “anticipation that COVID vaccination…will require ongoing yearly boosters, much in the same way we do the flu.”
The changes are effective Sept. 24 – the same day HB2498, which bars local governments from requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, goes into effect.
Background
Pima County administration originally implemented its vaccine requirement Aug. 31, 2021, which required all new hires to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 within 30 days of employment. The requirement also applied to all employees seeking a promotion, and those who had a transfer or change in their status.
The following month, in response to the county’s increased COVID-19-related health plan costs, the Board of Supervisors approved a surcharge on health insurance medical premiums of $45.51 per pay period (or $1,183.26 annually) for all unvaccianted employees who were on the county’s health plan. Unvaccinated individuals with an approved medical or religious exemption were not subject to the surcharge.
These new medical insurance premiums took effect in November 2021, and according to a Sept. 20 memo, only 236 county employees currently pay that surcharge each pay period.
After Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB2498 into law in April 2022, the board clarified its vaccination requirement for county employees, specifically continuing the requirement for new hires and promotions until the new bill became effective. The board also continued to allow the vaccination requirement for employees working in clinical care settings.
By the numbers
Prior to the approval of the health insurance surcharge, there were 4,632 vaccinated county employees, about 70% of the county’s workforce. Following the surcharge implementation, the number of vaccinated employees rose to 5,455 – about a 17% increase – by the end of 2021.
As of Sept. 19, about 5,582 county employees have been fully vaccinated, which represents about 86% of county employees, according to a memo from County Administrator Jan Lesher.
In total, the county’s HR department received 284 requests for medical or religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination, of which religious exemptions made up the majority (about 90%).
Of the religious exemptions, 149 accomodations were eventually granted to current county employees and 38 accommodations were granted to new hires or employees seeking promotions. Eleven employees who requested and received religious exemptions later became vaccinated, according to a Sept. 20 memo.
The county approved 26 of the 27 medical requests for exemption received, noting that the only one denied was due to a rescission of an offer of employment.
The overall fiscal impact of COVID-19 on the county’s workforce was “significant” and “dramatic,” according to the Sept. 20 memo, citing that the county’s health insurance plan processed over 7,600 claims from plan members between January 2020 to June 2022 and paid out over $5.4 million for COVID-19 related health care services and diagnoses since the pandemic began.
The county’s own analysis of health care claims filed by beneficiaries from Oct. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022 – while the health insurance surcharge was in-place – showed that while unvaccinated employees were only 11.4% of all employees with claims, their total costs represented 17.3% (or $4,361,869) of the total spend during this time.
The county’s analysis also found that the healthcare cost to Pima County for the unvaccinated was $768 per employee per month, compared to $475 per vaccinated employee per month. The difference, the memo states, was driven largely by differences in in-patient costs and specialty physician services.
From the board
Though most supervisors agreed Tuesday that ending the vaccination requirement for employees had to be done, several board members felt their hands were forced.
“I really feel like this is one of the overreaches of our state where they don’t allow the local Pima County Health Department to make the decisions that are in the best interests of that community,” said Supervisor Adelita Grijalva.
“Vaccination requirements and masking are something that made our workforce safer, we had more people vaccinated as a result of those incentives, and so I’m very proud to be able to support those initiatives,” she said.
Supervisor Rex Scott echoed Grijalva’s sentiments, and said the underlying issue of local control is something he hopes will be addressed at the upcoming County Supervisors Association Legislative Policy Summit in October.
“The substance of (Grijalva’s) comments are why Pima County has put in front of the CSA the need for counties to assert their rights under state law as being the regional public health authority for their areas…because it is not just Pima County that has concerns about moves that were made by the Legislature and the governor that restricted our statutory authority,” Scott said.
Supervisor Steve Christy, who requested the health insurance surcharge be eliminated during the Sept. 6 board meeting, said Tuesday that he also plans to push for those who incurred the surcharge to be reimbursed, and for a plan to “hire back and pay back pay” to those who lost their jobs as a result of remaining unvaccinated.
Christy was the sole opposition to providing the additional 16 hours of paid leave to employees who continue to show proof of COVID-19 booster vaccination.
“There’s been no analysis of the time involved that people will be paid not to work, how much this is going to cost, and I’m also concerned about HIPAA – we will be asking employees to reveal themselves publicly to HR to receive this benefit,” Christy said.
“This is an individual choice to take the vaccine or not – it should not be a taxpayer expense to incentivise vaccination,” he said.