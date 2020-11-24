Pima County's voluntary curfew that started Monday might not significantly affect Green Valley and Sahuarita — it's the late-night bar crowds that health officials want to break up.
The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the end of the year and is a recommendation, not mandatory.
However, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the move could lead to declines in county coronavirus cases that have spiked to levels higher than summer records.
"If you remember the infections at the university, that was a voluntary quarantine, and it took infections from 680 in one week down to 50 the next week," Huckelberry said.
He said the curfew is an attempt to keep people from congregating, typically in bar-restaurant environments, and first came up on Thursday when the county canceled athletic tournaments and sporting events.
Under the curfew, residents may leave their homes to attend essential activities; attend work; obtain food; medical care, medicine or supplies; care for family members; or respond to urgent or emergent situations.
The county Health Department said the curfew is a response to "substantial community spread of COVID-19."
The department reported that Sunday tallied the highest single-day case count at 878, and the week of Nov. 16 was the largest weekly case count at 2,575.
Huckelberry said 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is considered substantial transmission. On Oct. 21, Pima County reported 129 COVID-19 cases per 100,000, with increases since then. He said the seven-day rolling average for the week ending Nov. 23 was 343 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
He said the county would provide daily updates on the cases per 100,000 people. However, with Thanksgiving, the county hadn't released Tuesday's update by afternoon.
Republican Supervisor Steve Christy, who represents Green Valley and part of Sahuarita, said he didn't find out about the curfew until the county's announcement Monday.
"Apparently, it's kind of a voluntary situation, and it appears, obviously, that the (Board of Supervisors) was left out of the loop with this news," he said. "There was no consultation of the board, and I found out about it at the same time it was released to the public."
Huckelberry said the voluntary curfew doesn't require board approval.
"Our public health director has the ability to issue a Public Health Advisory," he said. "And so this is really a follow-up of a Public Health Advisory, and those kinds of advisories are the kind of things that we would normally do just to advise people of appropriate behavior that would minimize the risk of infection."
Christy said if the county doesn't add the curfew or COVID-19 to the board's Dec. 1 meeting agenda, he will consider adding it.
Christy said it would be interesting to see how residents react to the county's curfew.
On Tuesday, Huckelberry said there weren't any complaints yet, but he acknowledged it was still early.
"I think people are still trying to process it," he said.
Huckelberry said there likely wouldn't be any future enforcement or education from law enforcement when people are out past 10 p.m.
"I think the last thing we would want to do is (move) toward an enforceable curfew," he said. "It means then we'd have to declare a public health emergency, board action, and then it becomes much more serious and draconian."
However, Huckelberry said that should COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Health Department could continue to adjust the voluntary curfew to begin earlier.
In the meantime, Huckelberry anticipates the voluntary measure would have a positive impact on rising cases.
"That's the only reason for doing it," he said. "We know that the voluntary quarantine at the university worked very well. So this is just an evaluation to see how this works, and hopefully, it will work equally well at reducing infection rates."