Most students contracting COVID-19 in Pima County aren’t catching it from classroom exposure but outside settings, Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said at a press conference Friday.
He said he is hopeful but not ready to confirm school cases are dropping. Until the full impact of University of Arizona and Pima Community College fall classes kicks in later this month without evidence of increasing transmission, he’s hesitant to say more.
“It’s too early to say we’re reaching the end of the fourth surge, but I think we’ve plateaued,” Garcia said. “I expect some rise but hope to see a steep decline in the number of new cases.”
As cooler temperatures set in, people will resume spending more time outdoors (and) “I’m hopeful for a more normal-looking fall,” though Garcia said he’s still wary of new variants gaining foothold.
The downward bent among school-age COVID cases is evidence that mask mandates do work in school settings, particularly for those not vaccinated or too young to qualify for vaccination, he said.
More likely, virus transmissions are occurring at home, other people’s homes, sports practice or other after-school events where children engage in vigorous physical activity. The school district statistics don’t reflect reports of additional cases from other sources including parents.
Health department statistics show 1,225 school-related COVID-19 cases in the county, most among children under 12. According to self-reported numbers released by school districts, Sahuarita Unified School District has had 71 cases, and Continental School District in Green Valley, seven. Neither have mask mandates. Most of those students have recovered.
Also Friday:
• Garcia briefly addressed proposed action by the county Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday, asking again for a countywide mask mandate for all indoor public places where social distancing can’t easily be maintained.
This includes schools, businesses or other establishments where people assemble or the public may enter; offices, public buildings and public transportation, taxis and ride sharing. Exemptions include children under 5, those who can’t tolerate face coverings, some hearing impairments and anyone eating or drinking in a food-service setting at least six feet from others, and swimmers.
• Hospital ICU beds available countywide: They hover around 3 percent, with 11 empty beds, roughly 20 percent occupied by COVID-19 patients.
“I still feel relatively comfortable,” Garcia said. “Just two weeks ago, 25 percent of bed use was COVID-19.” He said 98 percent of COVID hospital patients are not vaccinated.