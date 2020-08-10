Lisa Royal, former Green Valley Justice of the Peace and Pima County Consolidated Justice Court administrator, has been tasked with coordinating the county’s policy response to its eviction crisis.
Royal, now the Criminal Justice Reform Unit program manager, will convene a community-based task force to “develop recommendations that can be implemented by the county to reduce evictions and promote the economic stability of individuals or household units subject to eviction,” according to a memo from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
The proposed task force members include county agency administrators, department directors, researchers, nonprofit representatives and real estate professionals.
Huckelberry is asking the task force to formulate an initial series of recommendations by Oct. 15, 16 days prior to the expiration of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order halting COVID-related evictions.