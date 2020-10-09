The Pima County Board of Supervisors has recommended that Mission Library be renamed in honor of former board Chairman Richard Elías.
If approved, the Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Road, will be renamed the Richard Elías-Mission Library.
Elías, who joined the board in 2002, died unexpectedly in March at age 61.
The library, which is in the district Elías represented, is set for a $6 million rehabilitation and expansion. The renovation will include a tile mural representing Chairman Elías’ public service interests and activities.
Elías was known for being a long-time advocate for human rights, affordable housing and the Sonoran Desert. He was also a major supporter of the Pima County Public Library system.
The discussion on the renaming will begin at 9 a.m. and, if approved, a renaming ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room.
The Joyner-Green Valley Library is also named after a supervisor, Conrad Joyner, who served on the board from 1972-85. He died in 2005 at age 74.