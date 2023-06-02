Pima County Republicans have consistently filled the Board of Supervisors chamber since January to speak during the call to the public — their three minutes to tell the board whatever they want.
Now, Supervisor Rex Scott is proposing changes to the board's rules surrounding call to the public to check the recent GOP trend.
Republicans aren't the only speakers addressing the supervisors but they lately have accounted for the vast majority of those standing before the dais.
During the county's first 2023 meeting on Jan. 10, the call to the public lasted about 20 minutes. On Jan. 24, that swelled to more than 90 minutes — the first time Republicans turned out in force. In every meeting since, call to the public has lasted from about 65 minutes to nearly an hour and 45 minutes.
The calls to the public in 2023 have also seen repeated disturbances from speakers who have identified themselves as Republicans, many of them members of the Pima County Republican Party.
On Jan. 24, board chair Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat, called for a break after frequent speaker Stephanie Kirk had an outburst during call to the public. Grijalva had warned Kirk that her time would be cut short after singling out Supervisor Matt Heinz for harsh criticism.
"It makes me sick that you board members have got to interrupt," Kirk told Grijalva. "You sit up here on your mighty fine horse as if you were the rulers of the land — you're literally nobody, Adelita. Keep your mouth shut."
Grijalva asked Sheriff's deputies to remove Kirk, who has not disclosed a political preference, but she was allowed to return to the podium after the break.
Audience members have received numerous warnings during call to the public and at other points during meetings due to outbursts while others are speaking or supervisors are having discussions.
Pima County Republican Party members brought a blow-up doll to a meeting shortly after a young man in a bathing suit showed up in the background as Heinz attended a board meeting remotely while on a cruise. They also wore Hawaiian shirts to meetings, a quiet reference to the cruise, and called out Heinz several times during call to the public.
Following the remote meeting incident with Heinz, many of the public speakers called for sex crime investigations tied to baseless accusations of pedophilia against him. During the Feb. 21 call to the public, speaker Shirley Requard concluded her three minutes by repeatedly shouting "pedophile" while facing the audience and holding a sign with Heinz's name on it.
The county's Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Samuel Brown sent an undated letter to Requard, informing her that a three-month ban from future meeting was effective immediately. The letter stated the ban would end June 1. On April 4, the board unanimously rescinded the ban.
During the April 18 meeting, one speaker voiced support for Heinz and Scott during her three minutes while the audience repeatedly interrupted her with shouts and jeers. During the following meeting on May 2, Grijalva told the audience that someone approached supervisors during the meeting to engage them and another incident that concerned an April 18 public speaker who was questioned about their position outside the supervisors' chambers. She said security and a supervisor had to intervene.
Scott's plan
Scott's proposal, on the board's June 6 agenda, would change the policy to allow one hour for call to the public — it currently is unlimited. The proposal maintains three minutes per speaker, reduced to two minutes if 20 or more plan to speak. Scott's change would also allow the board to extend call to the public at any time with a majority vote.
The board has four Democrats and one Republican — Supervisor Steve Christy, whose District 4 includes Green Valley.
On Wednesday, Scott told the Green Valley News that his proposal came after "one party" has "monopolized" the public session's time for coordinated partisan purposes.
"And their chair is at almost every meeting," Scott said, a reference to Dave Smith, head of the Pima County Republican Party. "They send out emails encouraging their members to be there. They're coordinating messaging. Let me be clear — it is perfectly fine for them to do that. I'm not saying they don't have the right to do any of those things that they have been doing for the last several months. But call to the public is not set up to be primarily a vehicle for orchestrated partisan behavior."
Scott said the board has the right and responsibility to limit the ability of any one group to monopolize that time. However, there is no time limit under the board's current rules, leaving unlimited time should any other speakers want to address the board.
Smith, the GOP chairman, said there is some coordinating of messages among the Republicans, which he said provides more impact.
"You know, we look and see what is on the agenda," Smith said. "The whole idea is to try and influence the board in a positive way toward what we believe. And, again, everyone has their own — you know, there's the 5G tower people, the people who are concerned about zoning issues — but within the Republican group, when we text each other, we'll point out — everybody gets to pick the topic they want to discuss, but we will talk about what are obviously critical issues for this month."
Smith said Scott's proposal would limit speech and violate the First Amendment.
Christy acknowledged the public sessions have grown longer and that there are decorum issues, but he said it's nothing new. He opposes time limits and said it shouldn't matter what party shows up or how long they take when it comes to the call to the public.
Christy also pointed to meetings with asylum seeker funding and Monsanto agenda items as instances when Democrats packed the public speaking period. He said the ongoing Republican speakers are no different.
"You just sit there, and you look them in the eye, and you listen to what they say, and you don't look at your phone, and you don't get up and stalk out — you let the people speak, and you listen to them no matter how long it takes," Christy said. "And when they're done, they're done. Then you get back to county business. I mean, it's not rocket science."
Christy said Scott would only be making problems worse with his proposed change.
According to Scott's agenda item, Pima Community College, the City of Tucson and Sahuarita, Vail, Tanque Verde and Tucson school districts limit call to the public to anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes. Seven other school districts and municipalities either have no specified time or leave it at the body leader's discretion, including the Town of Sahuarita, which is at the mayor's discretion.
Scott said his proposed time limit would not violate free speech or only impact just one party, pointing to past calls to the public on Operation Stonegarden grants where those on the left spent more time at the podium.
"It is not intended to serve as a town hall type of setting where people speak to the community at large," Scott said of call to the public. "If that is the goal of any of our speakers, especially if they are members of a political party acting in concert, they have other, more appropriate means for getting their messages out to the public."