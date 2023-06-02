Stephanie Kirk

Stephanie Kirk told Board of Supervisors chair Adelita Grijalva to "keep your mouth shut" during a Jan. 24 call to the public.

Pima County Republicans have consistently filled the Board of Supervisors chamber since January to speak during the call to the public  — their three minutes to tell the board whatever they want.

Now, Supervisor Rex Scott is proposing changes to the board's rules surrounding call to the public to check the recent GOP trend.

Blow-up doll

A speaker holds a scantily clad blow-up doll during her three-minute turn at the podium April 4 to criticize Supervisor Matt Heinz. Others hold "Resign Heinz" signs in the crowd.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

