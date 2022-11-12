East

Voters wait to cast ballots Tuesday outside the East Center in Green Valley.

 Green Valley News

Several key races had been called in Arizona as of noon Saturday but others remained up in the air as elections officials chipped away at about 100,000 uncounted ballots in Pima County and 370,000 statewide.

A key update was expected Saturday evening, after the Green Valley News press deadline, that could lead to more clarity in the governor’s race pitting Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday noon, Hobbs led by 31,000 votes, or 1.4%, over Lake.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?