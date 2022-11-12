Several key races had been called in Arizona as of noon Saturday but others remained up in the air as elections officials chipped away at about 100,000 uncounted ballots in Pima County and 370,000 statewide.
A key update was expected Saturday evening, after the Green Valley News press deadline, that could lead to more clarity in the governor’s race pitting Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday noon, Hobbs led by 31,000 votes, or 1.4%, over Lake.
Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly said Friday that her office would have 99% of all ballots verified and sent to the Elections Department for processing on Saturday.
She has 2,460 provisional ballots, which take extra work to verify. Those could include ballots from those whose names didn’t appear on voter rosters, voters on the inactive list or who changed address without updating their voter registration.
Cazares-Kelly said in the 2018 and 2020 elections, there were about 18,000 provisional ballots.
“If we had not moved from the precinct-based voting model to the Vote Center model we would be stuck with an additional 20,000 provisional ballots that we would have to process,” she said.
Elections Director Constance Hargrove, whose office counts the ballots, said they had fewer than 100,00 on Friday with a goal of scanning and processing 20,000 a day. They worked Veterans Day and the weekend.
Saturday also saw the beginning of a hand count audit by political parties. The parties pull poker chips out of a bowl to determine which batches from vote centers and early ballots they will audit. How long it takes is determined by how many batches they pull.
Top races
Several media outlets have called the U.S. Senate race for Democrat Mark Kelly over Republican Blake Masters.
The Associated Press said Masters just wasn’t posting the Election Day votes he needed in Maricopa County, votes that typically trend heavily toward the GOP. Masters was trailing by nearly 124,000 votes (52%-46%) on Saturday.
Several major media outlets, including Fox News, the Associated Press and television networks, called the Arizona Secretary of State race for Democrat Adrian Fontes over four-term state legislator Mark Finchem.
Finchem has been among the most vocal election deniers and said he would not have certified the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. He also was in the crowd during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol and acknowledged in September that had been interviewed by federal officials about his role.
Fontes pounded Finchem throughout the campaign on his involvement, saying during one debate that, "He's part of an organization that has called for the violent overthrow of our government. He has supporters and he himself has called for a civil war in this country, the stockpiling of ammunition for this very war.”
A bright spot for the Republicans was Kimberly Yee, projected to win over Democrat Martin Quezada for state treasurer. Races for governor, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction were too close to call.
Lake, who has been behind from the beginning — sometimes by a razor-thin margin — has taken to Twitter and TV shows trashing the state’s election system.
“We’ve got messed-up elections,” she said Friday on Tucker Carlson’s program on Fox, calling them “ripe with fraud,” but offering no evidence. The state’s slow counting of ballots took it on the chin from several conservative pundits who have — all without evidence — suggested there could be cheating.
Other races
Democrat Raul Grijalva easily kept his seat over Republican Luis Pozzolo in Congressional District 7, while Democrat Kirsten Engel and Republican Juan Ciscomani have traded the lead in CD6. As of Saturday, Ciscomani was ahead by fewer than 3,000 votes out of about 300,000 counted.
The race for Pima Community College board brought a surprise in District 2 (Sahuarita area) as Demion Clinco lost his seat to former PCC math instructor Theresa Riel by a wide margin.
Clinco, the incumbent, was heavily financed and backed by a long list of prominent Southern Arizonans, including Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and car dealer Jim Click serving as campaign co-chairs, County Supervisors Matt Heinz and Adelita Grijalva, and several members of the state Legislature.
In District 4, which includes Green Valley, Greg Taylor held a 53-47 lead over Nick Pierson.
