Pima County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant surges in the community and health department officials gear up to deliver additional vaccine doses.
On Thursday, the county reported an additional 401 COVID-19 cases, which was “a very high number for us,” Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said at an Aug. 19 news briefing.
Overall, Pima County is now reporting 168 cases per 100,000 population, which is a 57 percent increase over the previous week’s average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anything over 100 cases per 100,000 is considered “high community transmission,” according to the CDC.
While the county’s positivity rate, which represents the percentage of COVID tests that return positive, has rapidly fluctuated between 7.9 and 11 percent “depending on the day,” Cullen said the number of people getting tested has “significantly increased” to 1,500 to 3,000 people a day.
Hospitals continue to see increasing COVID-19 patients in their ICU units. As of Aug. 18, nearly 15 percent of ICU beds across the county were COVID patients – the highest rate hospitals have seen since March 2, Cullen said.
About 11 ICU beds were available across Pima County as of Aug. 18, she said, though at times during the week that number has dropped to about five or six.
“This is better than last time during the winter, when at times we had no beds available, which is what you’re seeing in places like Alabama right now,” Cullen said.
“But what’s important to note is the ongoing increase we are seeing in the number of daily cases, explained by the Delta variant in the community,” she said.
Cases and schools
Of particular concern to public health officials are the increasing number of COVID cases in K-12 schools in Pima County.
Since July 20, the county health department has identified at least 914 cases and 33 outbreaks in school settings, though the number changes by the hour, Cullen said. About 88 percent of those cases are occurring in students.
When a COVID outbreak does occur in schools, the health department “aggressively evaluates” how the virus may be spreading in the class environment, identifies close contacts, and works with school leaders to quarantine individuals and close classrooms, if necessary.
“We are doing everything we can to keep schools open. We believe students need to be in school,” Cullen said.
Cullen emphasized that layered mitigation efforts – including vaccinations for those who are eligible, mask-wearing, hand washing and adequate ventilation – will go a long way in ensuring that K-12 classrooms remain safe.
“Right now, especially if we can encourage and get compliance with masking, I would hope that we would not go back to hybrid (instruction),” Cullen said.
“Schools can be made safe, but it is an agreement between parents, students and the school district to make sure that every opportunity to mitigate transmission of this virus is seized,” she said.
Cullen said the health department will also continue to develop guidance alongside the University of Arizona regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures on and off campus as students return for the fall semester.
Because of the Delta variant’s high transmissibility – one infected individual can go on to infect six others – adequate testing in the university setting will be crucial to avoid “rampant, rapid spread” of the virus, Cullen said.
Third dose rollout
In line with recent CDC recommendations, the Pima County Health Department is recommending that people with compromised immune systems, who already have had two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines get a third shot to boost their protection against COVID-19.
“If you are eligible, we encourage people to go and get that. There is no point in waiting,” Cullen said.
According to the CDC, emerging experimental and observational data in adults suggests an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose, with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, enhances antibody response and increases the proportion of immunocompromised patients who respond to the vaccine.
There has not been a booster shot recommendation for those who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but Cullen said she anticipates a recommendation on that in the next four to six weeks.
As for the general population, Cullen speculated most Americans will be eligible to receive a third vaccine dose eight months after being fully immunized, beginning Sept. 20.
After crunching the numbers from their first vaccine rollout, Cullen said the health department is preparing to give about 20,000 vaccines a week for a multiple month period to meet the need. She plans on collaborating with local hospitals, pharmacies and mobile vaccination clinics to get the job done.
“We will be working to develop an aggressive plan,” Cullen said.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are available anywhere offering the vaccine throughout the county, and no proof of being immunocompromised is required. To find a complete list of vaccine providers in your area, visit: azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines