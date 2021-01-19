Pima County's vaccine supply would last just three days if it were vaccinating at its 10,000-per-day capacity. But a spokesman said the county isn't at that level and they don't expect to run dry before a new shipment arrives next week.
The increased capacity, made possible as two more vaccination sites opened this week in Tucson, could coax the state into increasing allocations because Pima County has shown it has the network to get them out to the public, the spokesman said.
However, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry had a more dire take, saying Tuesday that the county would run out if the state doesn't receive more doses soon. He said the county might have to reduce its distribution mid-next week without increased allocations.
The dwindling supply comes after the county started widespread vaccinations among Phase 1B's priority groups on Friday.
Huckelberry told supervisors during Tuesday's board meeting that there were 4,000 vaccinations given on Monday. County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said those 4,000 shots went to people 75 years and older. The county dispensed another 4,000 shots Tuesday.
Huckelberry said the county would have daily capacity of 10,000 shots after adding the University of Arizona on Tuesday and the Tucson Convention Center today.
Huckelberry said Pima County is, by percentage, getting more of its 93,372 allocated vaccines into arms than Maricopa County's 494,000.
"If you go to the amount of vaccine actual applied, or put in arms, it's 176,541 in Maricopa County, which is 36 percent of their allocation," he said. "In Pima County, it totals 46,661, which is 50 percent of our allocation that has been deployed."
According to the state, Pima County's vaccination rate leads Arizona's 15 counties, with 4,826 per 100,000 people.
But the dwindling supply is a source of concern. The county's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said it would be hard to encourage further registration because the vaccine supply is limited. More than 60,000 people registered in 24 hours last week; that doesn't mean they all got appointments.
"We are on track to be able to consume all the vaccine that we have on hand in a fairly short period of time," he said. "And I think that continues to be our greatest concern."
The county's vaccine will likely remain tight after the state followed federal recommendations to add people 65 to 74 years old to Phase 1B. Cullen told supervisors the new additions would fall under 1B1d prioritization, coming after the phase's priority groups – people 75 and older, protective service and education workers.
Cullen said the county could fully immunize the entire community by June or July if the state provided enough vaccine doses for the county's accelerated vaccination plan.
"I think it's important for people to recall that in the last 14 days, we have more than doubled our ability to distribute vaccines, and successfully, as Mr. Huckelberry said, given approximately 4,000 vaccines yesterday," she said. "Overall, I think we, as a county, we have responded appropriately to the challenge that's been given to us."
Vaccination sites
Cullen said Pima County residents can use two state-run vaccination sites in Maricopa County. Eligible 1B people can register on the state system for the stadium sites in Glendale and Tempe. Those wanting their vaccination in Pima County should stick to using the county's registration system.
The county also signed a $3.5 million contract with Premier Medical Group USA on Jan. 11. The one-year contract covers vaccine distribution and administration for semi-urban and rural areas, including Green Valley, Ajo, Three Points, Arivaca, Catalina and Vail.
Supervisor Steve Christy, District 4, asked Cullen what communities could expect from Premier's services during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Cullen said Premier came on board last week, and the county asked them for a plan on extending vaccination into rural and semi-urban populations.
"We received that plan today, Tuesday, and we will be reviewing that," she said. "The expectation is that they will function as an arm, extension, of our county ability to provide vaccination is perhaps mobile PODs that will be designed to meet the needs of those communities."
Christy, whose district includes Green Valley and Vail, said he was unaware of the contract until Tuesday, and found it perplexing, given the amount of work already done by local entities.
Debbie Kenyon, president of the GVC, said she wasn't aware of Premier's contract until Tuesday and said she is looking for indications of what to expect going forward.
GVC and other entities, including the Green Valley Fire District, have been working for at least two weeks on a plan to administer the vaccine locally.
"What matters is that we get the vaccine to Green Valley," Kenyon said Tuesday.
Cullen was unaware if Premier knew about GVC specifically but said the company historically works with local entities. The goal is still to have a vaccination site in Green Valley by early February.
"The caveat, however, once again, is access to the vaccine," Cullen said. "So as soon as we get accelerated vaccine, we believe we'll be able to move into those areas. In the meantime, we will be engaging in planning, not only with (Premier) but in planning with the communities in which we anticipate providing that service."