Pima County's map of the 2020 supervisor races shows high voter turnout in Sahuarita and Green Valley.
The core of Green Valley precincts along Interstate 19 had more than 89 percent of registered voters turnout for the election, according to Pima County.
Sahuarita also had a high turnout but trailed Green Valley, except for the southern portions – including Madera Highlands, Quail Creek and La Posada – which had more than 89 percent.
The rest of Sahuarita, including Sahuarita Heights, ranged from 76 to 82 percent voter turnout.
The canvass reported an 82.45 percent countywide turnout for the Nov. 3 General Election. The Arizona Secretary of State's office reported a 79.9 percent statewide voter turnout.