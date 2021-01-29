Though there have been some reports of the UK coronavirus variant in Arizona, it is hard to know if it or other variants are here in Pima County.
The county's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said it's not easy to answer the question about variants being present here and he does not know whether any variants have been identified locally.
He said the Brazillian and South African variants cropping up around the country are concerning, and some may be more infectious.
"The question is, is it more likely to make you really ill or end up in the hospital or kill you. I think the jury is still out on that," he said during Friday's press briefing. "This is concerning, and it's part of the reason we need to make sure we get as many people vaccinated as we can."
Garcia said some preliminary data indicates some COVID-19 vaccines may not be as effective against variants.
He said the first defense against variants, along with vaccinations, is to continue following mitigation standards like wearing a mask, staying home when sick and socially distancing.
Late Friday, the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed the UK variant in the state.