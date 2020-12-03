Pima County conducted 700,000 temperature screenings at county buildings over six months and turned away 151 people, according to county numbers.
The county began the checks April 20 at six downtown multi-department buildings and expanded them in June to all county buildings. As of Oct. 23, 151 people — or just over two one-hundredths of a percent (0.021) — were turned away for exceeding the threshold of 100.4 degrees.
Of the 151, nine were county employees from three departments: Adult Probation, West Office (4), Fleet Services, Mission Road (4) and Sheriff’s Office, Annex (1).
The county no longer tracks temperatures.
There are 6,946 county employees, and 701 telecommuted as of the last pay period, according to county officials. Some telecommuters work a hybrid where they come to the worksite some days.
Not counting court workers, 225 county employees have contracted COVID-19, or 3.2 percent. The county does not track whether those are on-site workers or telecommuters. The courts track its own figures. There are about 1,100 employees with Superior Court and its Juvenile Court Center; 46 have tested positive for the virus since its onset.