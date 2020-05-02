Coronavirus shutdowns have Pima County facing the most severe revenue shortfall since the 2008 recession as administrators scramble to come up with a budget that potentially slashes tens of millions of dollars.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said county departments might dismiss his concerns as "crying wolf.”
"Well, in this particular case, it is as bad as it's being made out to be, if not more serious," he said Friday.
Huckelberry calls the situation serious, not dire, and said this is the first time since the recession that he can recall asking departments to reduce budgets.
"This has been almost instantaneous over a period of just six weeks,” he said. “The Great Recession took a couple of years to manifest into real budget issues."
Huckelberry said a worst-case scenario would see the county taking a $70 million or more hit.
"It's effectively about anywhere from 15 to 20 percent of the General Fund, depending on how you measure it," he said. "If you measure it against the property tax, it's about 20 percent. If you measure it against the whole General Fund, it's about 15 percent."
He said there was a 25 percent hit over three years during the recession; now it's a 20 percent hit in the space of three months.
The impact could have implications for county employees as well as the county's 10-year-road repair plan that relies on newly instituted pay-as-you-go funding.
Road repairs
Huckelberry will recommend that the Board of Supervisors defer the property tax growth component of PAYGO for the next fiscal year, at a minimum.
That could have an impact on the county's plan to have all 1,900 miles of paved roads in unincorporated Pima County repaired by 2030.
The PAYGO revenue plan the board approved would have added $26 million to the next fiscal year's list of road repairs.
Huckelberry recommended the board approve short-term debt that wouldn't exceed five years for use on capital projects and road repairs. He said it would allow for a $50 million investment in the road repair program for the next fiscal year and accelerate the 10-year timeline.
However, he said the repairs would effectively go on hiatus for one year if the board doesn't approve short-term debt.
Supervisor Steve Christy, whose District 4 includes Green Valley, said the short-term debt option wasn't entirely distasteful considering it comes with 1 percent interest and would infuse more funding to the next round of road repairs.
Christy said there is also a concern that the road repair program could fall by the wayside when the budget improves if the county puts it on hold for a year.
He agrees that the shutdown's impact on the budget is serious, but he also said it's not at the point where the county can't face it head-on.
"It's certainly going to be painful in many areas," Christy said. "All of these things are going to require people to adjust and change. And each situation's change and adjustment could be very painful, though I believe that they're salvageable and workable."
County employees
There's a risk the county could face layoffs as well.
Huckelberry said the Pima County would try to minimize layoffs by first cutting budgets then instituting salary furloughs — pay cuts.
He recommended the pay cuts go into effect Jan. 1 should the county not meet targeted expenditure reductions. The cuts would be a percentage of salary – as high as 8 percent for high-wage earners and 2 percent for the lowest-paid employees.
Huckelberry said pay cuts would have to raise $6 million in savings for the second half of the fiscal year. Pay cuts could extend into the following fiscal year, he said.
Huckelberry also requested an 8 percent reduction in department budgets – 3 percent from vacant positions left unfilled and a 5 percent expenditure reduction.
"If I had some agencies or departments that can't make 8 percent, for example, the sheriff, that's a pretty big chunk for him, then the question is where does it come from," he asked. "At that point, it may fall back to layoffs."
He said the temporary pay cuts for everyone before it gets to that point should help mitigate the need for layoffs.
The county is also freezing year-end spending as the fiscal year comes to a close in June.
"That keeps people in departments or agencies from going into a year-end spending spree, where they say, 'Well, I've got money leftover in my budget, I can go spend it and buy x, y and z,'" Huckelberry said. "It's been frozen, so, frankly, they aren't going to be able to buy anything."
Any purchases would require approval, and Huckelberry said that consent is for emergencies.
When it rains…
It's not just a dip in revenue that is affecting the budget.
Huckelberry said state cost transfers are adding to the county's shortfall woes as they increase from $87.9 million to $96.4 million.
Think of cost transfers as a tax of sorts that counties pay to the State of Arizona.
"One of the great mysteries with the state is that they don't have a property tax," Huckelberry said. "What they do is they say, ‘Here's a program and counties, you will contribute to it.'"
Huckelberry said the impact from COVID-19 threw a wrench into the county's original budget and left a couple of weeks to come up with a new one.
"It was a knock-out gut-punch, basically," he said. "You got to remember we started working on this budget in November of '19. With so many things still up in the air, you really don't know. But you better be prepared for the worst, and that's what this is."