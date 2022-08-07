Since joining the department in January, two new faces on Pima County’s Economic Development team are bringing new energy to the county’s strategic plan and hoping to strengthen regional partnerships along the way.
Heath Vescovi-Chiordi, the new director of the department, comes to the county after spending nearly a decade with the Town of Marana.
Kelle Maslyn, who joined this year as the assistant director for strategic affairs, brings a background in corporate engagement work with higher education, including with Arizona State University and the University of Arizona.
Add in long-time Deputy Director Patrick Cavanaugh, and Vescovi-Chiordi says the team is now a force to be reckoned with.
“Before Kelle (Maslyn) came through, the department was just two people and an executive assistant, and those two individuals were responsible for economic development in a county of a million people. That’s…a lot of work,” he said.
“It will take some time and creative thought, but having another person on the team now is a huge advantage, and with additional bandwidth, we’ll be able to have a more consistent approach to understanding what is needed, which will help us be more proactive.”
Their primary focus is reworking the county’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, a process Vescovi-Chiordi says will set the stage for more collaboration and communication between the department and businesses in all areas of the county moving forward.
And the team has reasons to be optimistic. Several key industries – namely battery and semiconductor manufacturers – are eyeing the Tucson metro area as an ideal investment opportunity because of lower land costs, parcels that are primed for development and an industry-ready workforce, Vescovi-Chiordi said.
“This combination of Tier 2 markets getting a little bit more of a highlight now, because of the way business is happening, and what Pima Community College and the UofA continue to do in identifying what these companies need and want, it's putting us in a great spot,” he said.
“These companies don’t necessarily need people en-masse that have four-year degrees, but people that are manufacturing-oriented, that have upskill capability, and have the credentials and training that those organizations need to move forward…and so we’re finally seeing a culmination of all these things happening and it’s getting us a lot of attention.”
As important as attracting companies, Vescovi-Chiordi said, is attracting the right ones – companies that align with the region’s culture, identity and priorities for natural resource management. As such, a sustainable approach to development and growth remains top-of-mind.
“Being sensitive about those things as we look to gain a little bit more industry is something that’s on my mind all the time. If you have an industry that’s a very high water user, you have to look at that opportunity and balance the investment in the community, the job creation, all those things, but also the long-term sustainability of that industry within this community, whether it identifies with what our culture is like and what our identity is,” he said.
Housing questions
Affordable housing is yet another piece of an evolving economic development plan, and as Maslyn points out, it’s a critical component because “if you don’t have places for people to live, you’re not going to have the workforce, the infrastructure, the whatever, to get companies to come here.”
To that end, the Economic Development team works closely with Pima County Community and Workforce Development to tackle different needs in the community, like identifying and funding training opportunities for businesses and workers.
“On the affordable housing side, I think it’s something that we’re all getting into because it’s slapped us all in the face so quickly, but I think we have taken a refreshing view on it because it touches economic and workforce development – it’s a cyclical thing – so, we’re both going to be working together to see if we can get a positive outcome,” Vescovi-Chiordi said.