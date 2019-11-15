County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Pima County is being stonewalled by the federal government and it all has to do with ideology.
The government has not accepted or paid out the county's application for Operation Stonegarden funding for next year, he said. Huckelberry said it's because of the county's decision to spend part of the money on humanitarian aid, which is allowable under the grant. Now, after nearly eight months of waiting, he's looking to Congress for help.
"Obviously, we've exhausted our bureaucratic appeals and now need to appeal to members of Congress," Huckelberry told the Green Valley News on Wednesday.
Huckelberry has written to Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O'Halleran and Raul Grijalva.
Huckelberry said the county has dealt with its federal partners in good faith, but if they get stonewalled, it's not going to promote a good relationship between the county and federal agencies on Stonegarden activities in the future.
Stonegarden history
Stonegarden funding comes from a federal grant that encourages cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration agencies. Pima County accepted the grants for 12 years before turning it down in 2018 on the recommendation of a citizens panel that has since been disbanded.
The supervisors looked at it again in May and voted to accept the funding for the new year with the provision that part would go toward humanitarian aid — in particular, to pay the expenses to assist thousands of asylum-seekers who are being dropped off in Pima County by federal agencies.
Huckelberry said the county has spent about $300,000 and will continue to bear the costs associated with asylum-seekers who are being housed in an unused portion of the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center. Catholic Community Service's Casa Alitas program began operating the facility Aug. 6 through an agreement approved by Pima County on July 22. Asylum seekers had been housed at a former monastery for months but sought a new location after that building was sold.
The facility receives 150 to 300 asylum seekers per week, where they receive food, shelter and travel services. The average stay is just a few days as they arrange to meet up with family or sponsors across the United States. The humanitarian aid provision in Stonegarden would have reimbursed the county's costs. Whether the Stonegarden funding comes through, the county will most likely continue to accept asylum seekers at Casa Alitas, Huckelberry said.
"I'm sure that our board will continue to support the humanitarian aid because it's probably the right thing to do," he said. "The alternative is to have these people released into the community, and that's pretty difficult for them and us. It's just not the right alternative."
And according to Huckelberry, the time is running out for Washington to approve the county's Stonegarden funding.
"The program funding for 2018, which is the Stonegarden grant period, expires on Dec. 31," Huckelberry said. "So our question is, now what do we do? I think our position now is, it's pretty obvious there's some policy or ideological roadblock."
Federal efforts
Rep. Kirkpatrick has sent two letters to DHS and Border Patrol but has not received a response, according to her office.
"We also sit on the interagency committee, monitoring refugee and migrant issues," Kirkpatrick said in a statement to Green Valley News. "DHS is a member of this committee, and in those meetings we have been assured that the local (Border Patrol) chief has approved the request, and final approval rests in DHS in (Washington) D.C."
McSally, Grijalva, O'Halleran and Sinema's offices did not return emails and messages for comment.
DHS forwarded Green Valley News' request for comment to CBP offices in Washington, D.C.; CBP did not answer requests for comment.
Huckelberry said the county's requested humanitarian aid from DHS is in line with guidelines in the grant as set forth by FEMA's Information Bulletin No. 436.
Kirkpatrick's communications director Abigail O'Brien told the Green Valley News that the congresswoman agreed with Huckelberry's assessment that humanitarian aid is permitted.
"I am committed to putting more pressure on the department until we get some answers," Kirkpatrick said in her statement.
Huckelberry said there is a philosophical conflict where the federal government wants all Stonegarden funding to go to law enforcement despite provisions allowing partial use for humanitarian aid.
"What's happening here is our good friends at Homeland Security are cutting off their nose to spite their face," he said. "Because unless they approve the humanitarian aid piece, the Sheriff won't get a dime for overtime for Operation Stonegarden in law enforcement."