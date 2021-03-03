This is a press release from Pima County:
Banner Health will consolidate its COVID-19 vaccination sites in Pima County on Thursday, closing the location at Banner – University Medicine North. The Banner – South Kino Stadium site will remain open and expand its capacity as Pima County sees more vaccine supply.
This consolidation will help to streamline Banner’s vaccination efforts in Pima County.
Patients who received their first shot at Banner – University Medicine North have been rescheduled to receive their second dose at the Banner – South Kino Stadium location. Pima County Health Department is working closely with Banner to expand the capacity at the Kino site.
Banner will continue to receive a similar proportion of vaccines from the County.
“While one location is closing, Banner will still have the ability to administer the same number of shots each week,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department Director. “This is a concentration of resources, not a reduction of them.” Due to limited COVID-19 vaccine supply, first dose appointments are being postponed until April.
Banner’s vaccination site(s) will prioritize second dose appointments during March to ensure that they are administered within the recommended window of time as outlined by the CDC and FDA. Patients who have been impacted by these delays received notice directly from Banner and were sent a private link to rebook their appointments.
They may also visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine for more scheduling options.